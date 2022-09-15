Ray Chen acquires historic Stradivari violin

Taiwanese-Australian violinist Ray Chen has been loaned one of the world's most valuable violins for the next few years.

Advertisement

The fiddle in question is the 1714 'Dolphin', by the renowned Italian stringed-instrument maker Antonio Stradivari. Formerly played by violin maestro Jascha Heifetz, the instrument is being loaned to Chen by the Nippon Music Foundation.

The violin was played by Heifetz from 1950 until 1965. It's believed to have got its distinctive nickname from former owner George Hart, who named it the 'Dolphin' for its striking appearance and the rich colouring of its back.

The instrument is considered one of the three very best violins made by Stradivari, along with the 1715 'Alard' and 1716 'Messiah'.

Chen himself has previously performed on another famous Stradivari, the 1715 ‘Joachim’. That instrument is named after the famous Hungarian violinist (and former owner) Joseph Joachim, perhaps best known for his collaborations with composer Johannes Brahms.

'This instrument and I are going to be musical partners for the next few years,’ commented Chen on his new acquisition.

Advertisement

We eagerly await the results of this partnership.