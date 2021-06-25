Accessibility Links

  Rising star violinist Randall Goosby releases album celebrating black composers
Rising star violinist Randall Goosby releases album celebrating black composers

Randall Goosby releases 'Roots', a new album celebrating the music of black composers, alongside his interview in this month's issue of BBC Music Magazine

Published:

Randall Goosby has released his debut album ‘Roots’, a celebration of the music of black composers, on Decca Classics. He also stars in this month’s issue of BBC Music Magazine, talking to Brian Wise about the music he has chosen to feature in his debut album.

The rising star violinist has also released a music video of Xavier Dubois Foley’s Shelter Island, performed alongside the composer himself – who is also a double bassist. The work was commissioned and written by Foley especially for Goosby’s debut album. The pair met at the 2010 Sphinx Competition for young black and Latin musicians, which Goosby became the youngest winner ever – at just 13 years old.

Shelter Island takes inspiration from bluegrass and RnB music, and receives its world premiere recording on Roots. It was filmed on Shelter Island itself, just off Long Island in New York.

Roots also includes world premiere recordings of music by Florence Price: two Fantasies and a new recording with violin of Adoration. 

Also on the album is Maud Powell’s transcription of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor‘s Deep River.

You can now buy Randall Goosby’s Roots from the following outlets:

Full track listing for Randall Goosby’s Roots:

Xavier Dubois Foley

  1. Shelter Island*

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Blue/s Forms for Solo Violin

  1. i. Plain Blue/s
  2. ii. Just Blue/s
  3. iii. Jettin’ Blue/s

George Gershwin, from Porgy and Bess

  1. Summertime
  2. A Woman is a Sometime Thing
  3. It ain’t necessarily so
  4. Bess you is my woman now

William Grant Still: Suite for violin and piano

  1. i. African Dancer
  2. ii. Mother and Child
  3. iii. Garmin

Florence Price

  1. Adoration* arr. Elaine Fine
  2. Fantasie No.1 in G minor*
  3. Fantasie No.2 in F# minor*

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor arr. Maud Powell

  1. Deep River

Antonín Dvořák: Sonatina in G major

  1. i. Allegro Risoluto
  2. ii. Larghetto
  3. iii. Scherzo and Trio
  4. Finale: Allegro
BBC Music Magazine‘s review of Randall Goosby’s Roots will be featured in the September 2021 issue – on sale 5 August.

