In this month’s issue, we meet the BBC Symphony Orchestra’s principal guest conductor Dalia Stasevska as she prepares to open this year’s BBC Proms season after having led the orchestra in 2020’s Last Night – with no audience. We also pay tribute to the career of the much-loved late mezzo-soprano Christa Ludwig, explore the rich musical history of Ireland and ask why the overture has fallen out of favour in concert programmes. Plus, we take a look at Beethoven’s conversation books, which give fascinating insights into his daily life, and look at the different ways car manufacturers are revolutionising sound systems for today’s drivers.

Advertisement

Find out more about Dalia Stasevksa here.

Our BBC Music Magazine Interview is with rising star violinist Randall Goosby, who has just released his debut album of works by black composers and inspired by black culture. In this month’s Building a Library feature, we name the best recordings of Borodin’s Symphony No. 2, and the enigmatic genius Julius Eastman is our Composer of the Month.

View all the past issues of BBC Music Magazine here.

Advertisement

here for the inlay of this month’s cover CD.