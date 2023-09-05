The Royal College of Music in London is launching a free Young Bassoon Programme, offering students aged 11 to 18 the opportunity to join a community of bassoonists and to learn from RCM professors and postgraduate students.

Aimed at bassoonists from Grade 4 to post-diploma level, the programme will give participants the opportunity to develop performance skills in ensembles and masterclasses, and to learn more about breathing techniques, reed making and preparing for auditions.

RCM Head of Woodwind Marie Lloyd comments: ‘The RCM Young Bassoon Programme is a wonderful new opportunity for young bassoonists. From instrumental classes to masterclasses and ensemble playing with RCM professors and postgraduate students, each day offers a unique variety of exciting musical experiences. By joining our programme at the Royal College of Music, players will be welcomed into a community of bassoon enthusiasts who love to make music together.’

The inaugural 2023-24 programme will take place on select Sundays – 19 November 2023, 21 January, 4 February, 3 March and 28 April 2024 – and will be divided by ability. Teachers will include RCM bassoon professors Sarah Burnett, Martin Gatt, Joost Bosdijk, Emily Hultmark and Roberto Giaccaglia.

The deadline for applications is 31 October 2023. To find out more, visit the RCM website.

Photo: Chris Christodoulou