Royal Philharmonic Orchestra re-records McDonald's jingle for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
The fast food chain has temporarily changed its tagline to 'one's lovin' it' to celebrate The Queen's 70 years on the throne
McDonald’s has teamed up with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to re-record its jingle for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The five-note phrase – 'ba da ba ba ba' – played at the end of the fast food chain's advertising messages has been amped up by the 35-strong ensemble, including brass, strings, percussion and woodwind.
In addition, McDonald's tagline 'I'm lovin' it' has been temporarily changed to 'one's lovin' it' to give it a humorous royal twist – and the chain's Quarter Pounder will be given a 'royal makeover' by renaming it 'Royale with Cheese'.
The new jingle will replace the original in the brand’s TV and radio adverts over the course of the Jubilee weekend.