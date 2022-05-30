Royal Philharmonic Orchestra re-records McDonald's jingle for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

McDonald’s has teamed up with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to re-record its jingle for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The five-note phrase – 'ba da ba ba ba' – played at the end of the fast food chain's advertising messages has been amped up by the 35-strong ensemble, including brass, strings, percussion and woodwind.

In addition, McDonald's tagline 'I'm lovin' it' has been temporarily changed to 'one's lovin' it' to give it a humorous royal twist – and the chain's Quarter Pounder will be given a 'royal makeover' by renaming it 'Royale with Cheese'.