Ryan Corbett becomes first accordionist in 28 years to win ROSL Gold Medal

The Royal Over-Seas League has announced accordionist Ryan Corbett as this year’s winner of the Gold Medal and the ROSL Annual Music Competition. He becomes the first accordionist since 1993 to win the top award, which includes prize money of £20,000.

Corbett competed against cellist Matthias Balzat, soprano Milly Forrest and flautist Marie Sato at Over-Seas House, with a programme including works by Scarlatti, Franck Angelis and Semyonov. He won the keyboard final earlier this year to proceed to the final.

Currently studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Corbett is only the second accordionist to win in the competition’s 69 history, following David Preston’s victory in 1993.

‘Ryan connected with audience and jury alike with his innate ability to communicate through his accordion,’ says Geoff Parkin, artistic director of the Royal Over-Seas League. ‘His soundworld, phrasing and musicality mark him out as a very special musician and we look forward to supporting his future career.’