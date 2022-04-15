Sakari Oramo extends his contract as BBC Symphony Orchestra chief conductor to 2026

Sakari Oramo has extended his contract as chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra until the end of the 2025-26 season. The Finnish maestro is currently in his ninth season as the orchestra’s chief conductor, having taken up the role in 2013, and on 5 October will open his tenth BBC SO season at London’s Barbican with the world premiere of French composer Sophie Lacaze’s Sighs of the Stars, alongside works by Rachmaninov and Prokofiev.

During his time at the orchestra’s helm, Oramo has explored a wealth of new and rarely performed works alongside core repertoire, including symphony cycles by Sibelius and Nielsen. He has also led the BBC SO in 27 BBC Proms concerts, including five Last Nights.

‘I am very happy and beyond excited to continue in my position as chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra until the summer of 2026,’ said Oramo. ‘On the musical, artistic and human level, I couldn’t imagine any better environment than this musical family consisting of the Orchestra, the BBC Symphony Chorus and the BBC Singers. I hold dear our contribution to public service broadcasting, bringing the highest quality programming and music making to everyone in the UK and widely overseas.

Alongside Oramo, the BBC SO performs regularly with its principal guest conductor Dalia Stasevksa, Günter Wand conducting chair Semyon Bychkov and conductor laureate Sir Andrew Davis.

In addition to his BBC SO role, Oramo is chief conductor of the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra.

Photo: Benjamin Ealovega