Scotland's first ever opera festival to come to Dundee

Several arts organisation have joined together to launch Scotland's first ever opera festival in Dundee.

Opera Festival Scotland, which runs from 22-25 September, will include performances from Scottish Opera, Opera Bohemia, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, English National Opera, Opera for Peace and the National Youth Choir of Scotland.

Among the events will be a performance of Verdi’s Aida, which has not been performed in the city in almost 20 years, in the Caird Hall. Other performances will take place at the V&A Museum, Dundee University, Dundee High School and the Wighton Heritage Centre.

A major component of the festival will be the Young Artists Singing Competition with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra - taking place on Sunday 25th September - which will see participants competing for prizes including a recital performance opportunity with English National Opera, a masterclass with the recitalist and conductor Kamal Khan from Opera for Peace, a £1500 career grant sponsored by the Wavendon Foundation, and the festival trophy.

Among the judges will be the Head of Casting for Scottish Opera and English National Opera, while Judith Weir - Master of the Queen's Music - will present the prizes.

CEO of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Alistair Mackie, says 'We can’t wait to be back in the Caird Hall for the first ever Opera Festival Scotland. It’s an exciting opportunity for the RSNO to be accompanying the finalists performing in the Young Artists Singing Competition, and it's brilliant to end the festival programme celebrating emerging talent.'