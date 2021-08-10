Accessibility Links

Suzy Klein announced as BBC’s new head of arts and classical music TV

The BBC radio and TV presenter will move across to a senior leadership role in October 2021

The BBC has announced Suzy Klein as its new head of arts and classical music TV, a new role that will come into effect in October 2021.

Klein will work alongside the radio and BBC Sounds teams to deliver the BBC’s arts and classical music offerings on TV, iPlayer and digital platforms.

Her new job will see the commissioning role ‘fully integrated into BBC Content’ as part of a restructure, which will bring arts and music together. Jan Younghusband is the current head of music commissioning at the BBC, but recently announced she will be leaving in December. Klein will appoint a new TV commissioning editor in due course.

Klein has worked as a journalist and broadcaster for many years at the BBC, presenting the BBC Proms coverage, BBC Young Musician of the Year, radio drama documentaries and documentary films on figures such as composers John Adams and Steve Reich and authors Ted Hughes and Martin Amis.

She currently presents Radio 3’s Essential Classics programme alongside Georgia Mann. Her replacement has not yet been announced.

Freya Parr

Freya Parr

Digital Editor and Staff Writer, BBC Music Magazine

Freya Parr is BBC Music Magazine's digital editor and staff writer. She has also written for titles including the Guardian, Circus Journal, Frankie and Suitcase Magazine, and runs The Noiseletter, a fortnightly arts and culture publication. Freya's main areas of interest and research lie in 20th-century and contemporary music.

