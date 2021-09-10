Tenor Stuart Skelton creates Last Night of the Proms cocktail to toast the end of the season

Tenor Stuart Skelton has created a bespoke cocktail – and mocktail – in celebration of this year’s Last Night of the Proms, taking place this weekend.

Advertisement

The Australian singer is the soloist for this year’s Last Night and is a keen mixologist.

He will be joining accordionist Ksenija Sidorova at the Last Night, alongside the BBC Singers, BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus and conductor Sakari Oramo.

Find out more about the programme for this year’s Last Night of the Proms here.

Ingredients and recipe for the Last Night of the Proms cocktail and mocktail:

The Last Night cocktail

1 x 25ml shot Gin

1 x 25ml shot of Maraschino Liqueur (Luxardo or similar)

1 x 25ml shot of Dark Vermouth (suggests Punt e Mes or Antica Formula)

*Add to cocktail shaker with a cup of ice, shake and pour*

Top the glass up with Prosecco

Orange peel

Served in a martini glass

Advertisement

The Last Night mocktail

Half a glass cranberry juice

Half a glass of Ginger beer

Cinnamon stick

Slice of orange