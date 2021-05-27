Everything you need to know about the Last Night of the Proms

Programme to include:

arr. Wood: Fantasia on British Sea-Songs

Arne, arr. Sargent Rule, Britannia!

Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major (‘Land of Hope and Glory’)

Parry, orch. Elgar: Jerusalem arr. Britten: The National Anthem God Save The Queen

Trad: Auld Lang Syne

Stuart Skelton (tenor)

Ksenija Sidorova (accordion)

BBC Singers

BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo

What happens at the Last Night of the Proms?

The Last Night of the Proms has followed in the same format since Malcolm Wood took over from Proms founder Henry Wood as chief conductor in 1947. It was he that decided to expand the viewership of the Proms and appeal to the masses with the concert sequence of ‘Rule Britannia’, Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance No. 1 ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ and Parry’s Jerusalem.

It was also Sargeant who was responsible for helping cement the tradition of speech-giving at the Last Night. Henry Wood had given the first Last Night speech in 1941 at a time where the future of the festival was under question, but at that time it was not an annual tradition. Nowadays, the Last Night conductor is expected to give a speech on a subject of their choosing. Often, they will discuss the state of music education and the importance of music and the arts in culture. In 2013, Marin Alsop became the first woman in Proms history to conduct the Last Night and mentioned her surprise at this fact in her speech, saying she was shocked that there could still be ‘firsts for women in 2013.’

The first half of the Last Night of the Proms concert tends to feature a more eclectic range of music, often with a few contemporary pieces thrown in for good measure. There’s often a premiere of a newly commissioned Proms work. The second half of the Last Night is more celebratory and – some would say – frivolous. The soloist will often adorn themselves in a festive outfit to sing ‘Rule Britannia’. If, as an audience member, you’re worried about what to wear to the BBC Proms, we have a tailor-made introduction to the Proms dress code just for you.

