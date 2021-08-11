Accessibility Links

Vilde Frang to now play the 1734 ‘Rode’ Guarneri del Gesù violin

After a four-year search, violinist Vilde Frang has been granted a long-term loan of the 1734 Guarneri instrument

Violinist Vilde Frang has spent over four years searching for her perfect instrument, which she finally has her hands on: the ‘Rode’ Guarneri del Gesù from 1734. The violin was procured thanks to violin dealer J&A Beare and the Stretton Society, a private philanthropic club. Frang will be loaned the violin as part of this deal on a ‘long-term’ basis.

Guarneri’s violins are some of the rarest and most valuable in the world. We recently included the 1703 Guarneri ‘Filius Andreae’ Cremona – played by legendary violinist and Brahms collaborator Joseph Joachim – in our round-up of the most famous violins of all time.

Frang’s new violin has been played previously by virtuoso violinists including Pierre Rode, Norbert Brainin and, most recently, Kyung Wha Chung.

Violin dealer J&A Beare take the role of a matchmaker, using their international network to source these top instruments and assess their worth.

