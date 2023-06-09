Which are the best colleges to study music in the UK?
The Complete University Guide has published its annual findings on Britain's best universities for studying a wide range of subjects - including music.
The survey arrives at its findings via a variety of metrics including entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality, and graduate prospects.
According to the Guide's findings, the 20 best UK universities for studying music are:
1 University of Cambridge
2 University of Oxford
3 University of Southampton
4 University of Manchester
5 University of Sheffield
6 Durham University
7 University of Leeds
8 Guildhall School of Music and Drama, London
9 Royal Holloway, University of London
10 Kings College, London
11 University of Birmingham
12 University of Surrey, Guildford
13 University of Bristol
14 Royal Northern College of Music, Manchester
15 University of York
16 University of Edinburgh
17 Royal Academy of Music, London
18 Bangor University
19 Queen’s University, Belfast
20 University of Glasgow
Among other specialist music colleges, Trinity Laban came in at 24 in the list of 83 universities and colleges. The Royal College of Music (25, pictured top) and Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (26) were close behind.
Authors
Steve has been an avid listener of classical music since childhood, and now contributes a variety of features to BBC Music’s magazine and website. He started writing about music as Arts Editor of an Oxford University student newspaper and has continued ever since, serving as Arts Editor on various magazines.