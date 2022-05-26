Leclair: Violin Concertos, Opp 7 & 10

This volume completes Leila Schayegh’s survey of Leclair’s violin concertos. An eloquent advocate for this richly rewarding music, Schayegh effortlessly captures its extrovert virtuosity without any exaggerated or vacuous gesture, and unfailingly conveys the many passages of sensuous allure with intimate and unaffected tenderness.

Few if any expressive details are overlooked, but it is in the native, often dance-related beau chant that Schayegh excels. The Andante gratioso Aria of the Concerto, Op. 10 No. 4 is a fine example, as she affectingly discovers its underlying melancholy. There are flashier versions around, but Schayegh’s understanding of the music and the sensitive partnership of La Cetra Barockorchester Basel, whose contribution I enjoyed more in this volume than in the first of the three, are endearing qualities. Readers, whether familiar or unfamiliar with the pieces, have a treat in store in these performances.

Nicholas Anderson