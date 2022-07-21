Bolcom: Complete Rags

When Scott Joplin’s music was re-discovered in the late 1960s, it had the side-effect of inspiring contemporary composers to write rags of their own, and Bolcom was one of the most prolific. Like many, he soon extended the elements of ragtime to include harmonies, textures and rhythms which Joplin could never have imagined, but always keeping the essence of the style. You can hear that straight away in Eubie’s Lucky Day, which Bolcom describes as a ‘supercharged evocation’ of Eubie Blake’s CharlestonRag. It’s also extremely virtuosic, and, given Marc-André Hamelin’s pedigree, it’s not surprising that his performance is a tour de force. I’m not so taken with the second track, Epithalamium, a much more reflective, slower rag, where his use of rubato robs the music of its pulse. This also affects other slow pieces, including Graceful Ghost, where Bolcom specifically says ‘Don’t drag’ at the top of the score.