  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Instrumental
  4. Scriabin: Mazurkas (Andrey Gugnin)
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Scriabin: Mazurkas (Andrey Gugnin)

Andrey Gugnin (piano) (Hyperion)

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

Published:

CDA68355_Scriabin

Scriabin
Mazurkas
Andrey Gugnin (piano)
Hyperion CDA68355   75:09 mins

Advertisement

As Andrey Gugnin turns to Scriabin, there’s little if any of the turbulence he handled so fearlessly in his debut disc of Shostakovich sonatas. For Scriabin, as for Chopin – the Russian’s point of departure here – the mazurka form is not a pretext for pretty salon pieces but a means of introspective experimentation. Gugnin takes risks in making the Op. 3 set of ten so very interior; the many dying falls can produce a hypnotic spell dangerously close to torpor. Yet the unpredictable use of rubato and the sudden inward retreats keep soporific melancholy at bay.

Nearly a decade later, in 1898-99, Scriabin had a wider range of emotions to convey in the nine mazurkas of Op. 25, and a more unorthodox approach to the dance form, making them more companionable as a sequence. Octaves in the bass suggest an occasional intruding fate, and more fortissimo passages intrude, which Gugnin always scales down, but there is such virginal candour in the reveries – No. 2 is a meditative, luminous highlight, while No. 8 offers the best of both worlds – and the pianist handles them with exquisite sensibility. Sometimes I wish for a bit more of the clarity and less veiled upper register Peter Jablonski brings to the set in a strong recent contender on Ondine, but Gugnin’s journey to the centre of Scriabin’s refined, poetic essence offers other virtues. I’d love to hear what he makes of the ten piano sonatas, another journey of a soul spanning the composer’s entire creative life.

Advertisement

David Nice

Authors

Beek_Michael_rgb

Michael Beek

Reviews Editor, BBC Music Magazine

Michael is the Reviews Editor of BBC Music Magazine. He was previously a freelance film music journalist and spent 15 years at St George's Bristol. Michael specialises in film and television music and was the Editor of MusicfromtheMovies.com. He has written for the BBC Proms, BBC Concert Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Albert Hall, Hollywood in Vienna and Silva Screen Records.