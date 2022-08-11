Schoenberg • Webern: Symphony, Op. 21 etc

Schoenberg’s Chamber Symphony Op. 9, beginning with its horn calls striding up energetically in fourths, is one of the most exhilarating pieces he ever composed. It’s in one of those continuous designs he favoured in his earlier years, from Verklärte Nacht onwards, forging the traditional movements of a symphonic form into a unified whole. It calls for considerable virtuosity from each of its 15 solo players, and the Lausanne Chamber Orchestra under Heinz Holliger acquits itself very well. There have perhaps been even more incisive performances – Simon Rattle and the Birmingham Contemporary Music Group on EMI, for instance – but Holliger and his players reveal every detail of the complex score, even if it’s at the expense of a slightly over-analytical recording. Rattle’s more generous acoustic lends the music a warmth that isn’t always there in this new recording.