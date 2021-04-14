Accessibility Links

The winners of the 2021 BBC Music Magazine Awards

We reveal the winning recordings of this year's BBC Music Magazine Awards

Published:

Welcome to the 2021 BBC Music Magazine Awards.

The BBC Music Magazine Awards celebrate the very best of the classical recording world, from ambitious symphony and opera releases to imaginative and intimate chamber and solo albums.

It is the only classical music recording awards in which the main categories are voted for by the public, so we thank you all for voting in your thousands earlier this year for our winning recordings.

‘This past year has been impossibly hard for everyone,’ says BBC Music Magazine editor Oliver Condy. ‘It’s wonderful to see the standard of recordings remain impressively high across the board.’

You can listen to all the winning recordings in our Spotify and Apple Music playlists.

Recording of the Year

Josquin: Masses Hercules Dux Ferrariae, D’ung aultre amer & Missa Faysant regretz
The Tallis Scholars/Peter Phillips (Gimmell)

Orchestral Award

Respighi: Pines, Fountains & Festivals of Rome
Sinfonia of London/John Wilson (Chandos)

Concerto Award

Schumann: Violin Concerto & Brahms: Double Concerto
Antje Weithaas (violin), Maximilian Hornung (cello), NDR Radiophilharmonie/Andrew Manze (CPO)

Opera Award

Malcolm Arnold: The Dancing Master
Mark Wilde, Ed Lyon, Fiona Kimm, Graeme Broadbent, Catherine Carby, Eleanor Dennis; BBC Concert Orchestra/John Andrews (Resonus Classics)

Choral Award

Josquin: Masses Hercules Dux Ferrarie, D’ung aultre amer & Missa Faysant regretz
The Tallis Scholars/Peter Phillips (Gimmell)

Vocal Award

El Nour
Fatma Said (soprano), Malcolm Martineau (piano), Burcu Karadag (flute), Rafael Aguirre (guitar), vision string quartet (Warner Classics)

Chamber Award

British Violin Sonatas Vol. 3
Tasmin Little (violin), Piers Lane (piano) (Chandos)

Instrumental Award

Prokofiev: Piano Sonatas Nos 6, 7 & 8
Steven Osborne (piano) (Hyperion)

Newcomer Award

Soprano Fatma Said

El Nour
Fatma Said (soprano), Malcolm Martineau (piano), Burcu Karadag (flute), Rafael Aguirre (guitar), vision string quartet (Warner Classics)

Premiere Award

Tavener: No longer mourn for me & other works for cello
Steven Isserlis (cello), Matthew Rose (bass), Abi Sampa (vocals)
Philharmonia Orchestra, Trinity Boys Choir/Omer Meir Wellber (Hyperion)

Best DVD

Wagner: Die Walküre
Stuart Skelton (Siegmund), Emily Magee (Sieglinde), Nina Stemme (Brünnhilde), John Lundgren (Wotan), Sarah Connolly (Fricka), Ain Anger (Hunding), Lise Davidsen (Ortlinde)
Orchestra of the Royal Opera House Covent Garden/Antonio Pappano, Dir. Keith Warner (Opus Arte)

BBC Music Magazine Personality of the Year

Nicola Benedetti

