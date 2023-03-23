The BBC Proms take place at the Royal Albert Hall and various locations across London every year, beginning with the First Night of the Proms in July and with concerts every day until the Last Night of the Proms in September.

Advertisement

Find out more about this year's BBC Proms schedule here.

How do you buy tickets for the 2023 BBC Proms and when do tickets go on sale?

The schedule for the 2023 BBC Proms season is still to be released, and the BBC Proms team has announced general booking will open in May while season and weekend Promming (standing) passes for the Royal Albert Hall will go on sale later.

For more information, visit bbc.co.uk/promstickets.

How much are tickets for the BBC Proms?

Tickets will be available at various price points, starting at £8.50 for seated tickets. Tickets will also be available for this price on the day of the concert. Booking fees are not included.

Prommers can buy tickets on the day for £7.12.

Are you allowed to be a Prommer this year?

Yes, Promming tickets are available this year, which allows ticket holders to buy tickets on the day for £7.12 to access the arena and gallery for standing, and a few seats in the choir stalls. We explain here what a Prommer is.

How do you get tickets for the Last Night of the Proms?

The Last Night of the Proms is a slightly different affair, owing to its huge demand. The majority of tickets to the Last Night of the Proms are allocated via ballots. Remaining tickets will go on sale at 9am on 15 August.

For Prommers, an early rise is on the cards, with very few Promming tickets available on the day. The stewards allow you to leave the queue for 30-minute intervals, and they will explain the specific Promming protocol to all queue members on the day.

If you have attended at least five other Proms at the Royal Albert Hall, you can enter the ballot to buy a maximum of two tickets for the Last Night. You can find out more about the Five-Concert Ballot here.

Whole Season Tickets include admission to the Last Night

The Last Night of the Proms extends beyond the Albert Hall, with celebrations also taking place in London's Hyde Park, as well as venues across the rest of the UK, in what is known as 'Proms in the Park'. As well as the Prom being streamed live from the Albert Hall, there will be performances from artists and ensembles.

How to get a Promming ticket

If you fancy a slightly different Proms experience, you could join the Prommers and queue for £7.12 tickets on the door. These Promming tickets aren't available to buy in advance, but will be available on the day.

Promming tickets entitle audience members to access to the arena or gallery viewing areas.

Discover more about what to wear to the BBC Proms.

Advertisement

Other ways to watch the BBC Proms

Every Prom is broadcast live on BBC Radio 3, and some will be televised on BBC Four and BBC Two. Find out more about which Proms will be broadcast on BBC TV here.