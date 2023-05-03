When are the BBC Proms on TV in 2023?
We bring you the schedule for the 2023 Proms broadcasts across BBC Two, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer
If you’re unable to make it to the Royal Albert Hall for this year’s BBC Proms, you can catch up on what you’ve missed by tuning into BBC Radio 3 or visiting the Proms website and BBC Sounds, which will have broadcasts of every single Prom.
What's more, many of this year's BBC Proms will be broadcast across BBC TV, and they will all be available to watch on BBC iPlayer until well after the Proms season has finished.
It's likely that these Proms will all be broadcast on BBC Four, with a handful on BBC Two. The exact schedule and broadcast details of the Proms are yet to be announced, but we will update this page with any further information when it becomes available.
Check out the full concert schedule for the 2023 BBC Proms here.
Find out more about the history of the BBC Proms on TV.
If you want to attend the concerts in person, we explain how to buy tickets for the BBC Proms here.
The following Proms will be broadcast for BBC TV and iPlayer:
Friday 14 July
Broadcast on Friday 14 July
Presenter of the First Night of the Proms: TBC
Royal Albert Hall
First Night of the Proms 2023
Sibelius: Finlandia
Bohdana Frolyak: New work (BBC commission: world premiere)
Grieg: Piano Concerto in A minor
Sibelius: Snöfrid
Britten: Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra
Paul Lewis (piano)
BBC Singers
BBC Symphony Chorus
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Dalia Stasevska (conductor)
Find out about all the premiere performances in this year's BBC Proms.
Saturday 15 July
Broadcast on (TBC)
Royal Albert Hall
This Prom will be broadcast on (TBC)
Keep the Faith: Northern Soul
BBC Concert Orchestra
Edwin Outwater (conductor)
Sunday 16 July
Broadcast on (TBC)
Royal Albert Hall
This Prom will be broadcast on (TBC)
Andrea Tarrodi: Birds of Paradise
Beethoven: Symphony No. 1
Vivaldi: Four Seasons (with improvisation between movements)
Ale Carr (cittern)
Pekka Kuusisto (violin/conductor)
Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen
Monday 17 July
Broadcast on (TBC)
Royal Albert Hall
This Prom will be broadcast on (TBC)
Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade
Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor
Brahms: Hungarian Dances: Nos. 1, 3, 10
Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra
Bomsori (violin)
BBC Philharmonic
Anja Bihlmaier (conductor)
Wednesday 19 July
Broadcast on (TBC)
Royal Albert Hall
This Prom will be broadcast on (TBC)
Rachmaninov och Respighi: Five Etudes-tableaux
Coleridge-Taylor: Violin Concerto in G minor
Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor
Elena Urioste (violin)
BBC National Orchestra of Wales
Tadaaki Otaka (conductor)
Saturday 22 July
Broadcast on (TBC)
This Prom will be broadcast on (TBC) with BSL Interpreter
Royal Albert Hall
Horrible Histories: ‘Orrible Opera
PROGRAMME TO INCLUDE
Mozart: The Magic Flute
Puccini: Turandot
Bizet: Carmen
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance
Rossini: The Barber of Seville
The English National Opera Chorus
The English National Opera Orchestra
Keri-Lynn Wilson (conductor)
Neal Foster (stage director)
Angie Newman (BSL interpreter)
Sunday 23 July
Broadcast on (TBC)
This Prom will be broadcast on (TBC)
Royal Albert Hall
Helen Grime: Meditations on Joy (BBC co-commission: UK premiere)
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in D minor, ‘Choral’
Eleanor Dennis (soprano)
Karen Cargill (mezzo soprano)
Nicky Spence (tenor)
Michael Mofidian (bass-baritone)
BBC Symphony Chorus
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Ryal Wigglesworth (conductor)
Friday 28 July
Broadcast on (TBC)
This Prom will be broadcast on (TBC)
Royal Albert Hall
Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar – Bollywood Legend
Palak Muchhal (singer)
Palash Muchhal (singer)
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
Michael Seal (conductor)
Tuesday 1 August
Broadcast on (TBC)
This Prom will be broadcast on (TBC)
Royal Albert Hall
Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5
Isata Kanneh-Mason (piano)
BBC National Orchestra of Wales
Ryan Bancroft (conductor)
Tuesday 1 August
Broadcast on (TBC)
This Prom will be broadcast on (TBC)
Royal Albert Hall
Late Night Prom
NYO Jazz (USA) with Dee Dee Bridgewater
Duke Ellington, trans. David Berger: Braggin’ In Brass
Sean Jones : The 29ers
Roy Hargrove, arr. David Gibson: Strasbourg/St. Denis
Wycliffe Gordon: We’re Still Here
Mongo Santamaria, arr. John Clayton: Afro Blue
Spencer Williams, arr. John Clayton: Basin Street Blues
Billie Holiday, arr. Cecil Bridgewater: Fine and Mellow
Duke Ellington, arr. Slide Hampton: Cottontail
Herbie Nichols, arr. Edsel Gomez and Cecil Bridgewater: Lady Sings The Blues
Leonard Lee, arr. Frank Foster: Let The Good Times Roll
Dee Dee Bridgewater
NYO Jazz – Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Jazz Orchestra
Sean Jones (trumpet/director)
Wednesday 2 August
Broadcast on (TBC)
This Prom will be broadcast on (TBC)
Royal Albert Hall
Ivan Karabits: Concerto for Orchestra No. 1, ‘A Musical Gift to Kyiv’ (UK premiere)
Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4 in E flat major
Rachmaninov: Symphony No.2 in E minor
Felix Klieser (horn)
Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra
Kirill Karabits (conductor)
Friday 4 August
Broadcast on (TBC)
This Prom will be broadcast on (TBC)
Jimmy López Bellido: Perú Negro (UK premiere)
Rachmaninov: Rhapsody on a theme of Paganini
Walton: Belshazzar’s Feast
Yuja Wang (piano)
Thomas Hampson (baritone)
BBC Symphony Chorus
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Klaus Makela (conductor)
Saturday 5 August
Broadcast on (TBC)
This Prom will be broadcast on (TBC)
Royal Albert Hall
Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber
Strauss: Four Last Songs
Copland: Symphony No. 3
Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha (soprano)
National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain
Carlos Miguel Prieto (conductor)
Sunday 6 August
Broadcast on (TBC)
This Prom will be broadcast on (TBC)
Royal Albert Hall
JS Bach: Sinfonia in D major, BWV 1045
JS Bach: Singet dem Herrn, BWV 225
CPE Bach: Heilig ist Gott
Mozart (compl. Clemens Kemme): Mass in C minor, K427
Lucy Crowe (soprano)
Nardus Williams (soprano)
Jess Dandy (alto)
Benjamin Hulett (tenor)
Robert Davies (bass)
Dunedin Consort
John Butt (conductor)
Sunday 6 August
Broadcast on (TBC)
This Prom will be broadcast on (TBC)
Royal Albert Hall
L Boulanger: D’un matin de printemps
Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor
Walton: Symphony No. 1 in B flat minor
Benjamin Grosvenor (piano)
Sinfonia of London
John Wilson (conductor)
Saturday 12 August
Broadcast on ???
This Prom will be broadcast on ???
Royal Albert Hall
Weber: Der Freischutz – overture
Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor
Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in A minor, ‘Scottish’
Andras Schiff (piano)
Budapest Festival Orchestra
Ivan Fischer (conductor)
Saturday 26 August
Broadcast on (TBC)
This Prom will be broadcast on (TBC)
Royal Albert Hall
Carlos Simon: Four Black American Dances (European premiere)
Stravinsky: Petrushka (1947 version)
Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F major
Ravel: La Valse
Jean-Yves Thibaudet (piano)
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons (conductor)
Sunday 27 August
Broadcast on (TBC)
This Prom will be broadcast on (TBC)
Royal Albert Hall
Poulenc: Figure Humaine
Mahler: Symphony No. 9
BBC Singers
London Symphony Orchestra
Sir Simon Rattle (conductor)
Monday 28 August
Broadcast on (TBC)
This Prom will be broadcast on (TBC)
Royal Albert Hall
Fantasy, Myths and Legends
Encounter music from The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and other titles in a Prom celebrating soundtracks from the worlds of film, TV and gaming
BBC Concert Orchestra
Anna-Maria Helsing (conductor)
Friday 1 September
Broadcast on (TBC)
Royal Albert Hall
This Prom will be broadcast on (TBC)
Valerie Coleman: Seven O’Clock Shout
Coleridge-Taylor: Four Novelletten
Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E flat major
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: 3rd movement (Rondo) from Sinfonietta No. 1
Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B flat major
Aaron Azunda Akugbo (trumpet)
Chineke!
Anthony Parnther (conductor)
Saturday 9 September
Broadcast Live on (TBC)
Royal Albert Hall
This Prom will be broadcast on (TBC)
R Strauss: Don Juan
Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River arr. S. Parkin
Bruch: Kol nidrei, Op. 47
James B. Wilson: 1922 (BBC commission: world premiere)
Wagner: Tannhäuser – ‘Dich, teure Halle’
Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana – Easter Hymn; Intermezzo
Verdi: Macbeth – ‘Vieni! t’affretta!’
Emmerich Kálmán: The Gypsy Princess – ‘Heia, heia, in den Bergen ist mein Heimatland’
Trad.: Fantasia on British Sea Songs (arr. Wood)
Thomas Arne: Rule, Britannia! (arr. Sargent)
Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major, ‘Land of Hope and Glory’
Parry: Jerusalem (orch. Elgar)
Unknown: The National Anthem (arr. Britten)
Trad.: Auld Lang Syne (arr. Paul Campbell)
Lise Davidsen (soprano)
Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello)
BBC Singers
BBC Symphony Chorus
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Marin Alsop (conductor)
