Pixar’s ‘Soul’ wins the Golden Globe for Best Original Score

The 2021 Golden Globe for Best Original Score has been awarded to American composing duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, along with jazz musician Jon Batiste, for their score to the Pixar animated film Soul.

Reznor and Ross were nominated twice in this year’s Golden Globes, receiving an additional nomination for their work on Mank, the Netflix biographical film about Herman J Mankiewicz.

They’ve had a busy year, also scoring the hit HBO superhero series Watchmen.

It’s not the first Golden Globes win for Reznor and Ross, having previously won in 2011 for their score to The Social Network, which first thrust them into the limelight as film composers. They have received additional nominations in the years since for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2012) and Gone Girl (2015).

The other nominated scores in this year’s Golden Globes were The Midnight Sky by Alexandre Desplat, Tenet by Ludwig Göransson and News of the World by James Newton Howard.

All five of the nominated Golden Globe scores appear in the shortlist for this year’s Oscars, the nominations of which will be announced on 15 March. There is often an overlap between these two awards.

The Golden Globe for best original score was awarded to ‘Io Si Seen’ from The Life Ahead, the Italian drama starring Sophia Loren.

The soundtrack to Soul is now available on two separate albums: one featuring Reznor and Ross’s score and the other with Batiste’s songs and compositions created for the film.

