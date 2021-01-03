What are the lyrics to the Australian national anthem, Advance Australia Fair?

Although it was first written in 1878, ‘Advance Australia Fair’ wasn’t officially recognised as the country’s national anthem until 1984, when Australians voted to replace ‘God Save The Queen‘ with it in the 1977 referendum.

Who composed ‘Advance Australia Fair‘?

‘Advance Australia Fair’ was composed by Scottish-born Peter Dodds McCormick who moved to Australia in 1855. He was inspired to write an anthem for Australia after attending a concert where all the national anthems of the world were performed – that is, all except Australia, because they didn’t have their own.

What are the lyrics to ‘Advance Australia Fair’?

Australians all let us rejoice,

For we are one and free;

We’ve golden soil and wealth for toil;

Our home is girt by sea;

Our land abounds in nature’s gifts

Of beauty rich and rare;

In history’s page, let every stage

Advance Australia Fair.

In joyful strains then let us sing,

Advance Australia Fair.