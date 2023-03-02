Inspired by the Battle of Sheriffmuir in 1715, the popular Scottish folk song and nursery rhyme 'Aiken Drum' was first published in 1820, although its roots lie much earlier.

'Aiken Drum' lyrics

There was a man lived in the moon, lived in the moon, lived in the moon,

There was a man lived in the moon,

And his name was Aiken Drum.

Chorus

And he played upon a ladle, a ladle, a ladle,

And he played upon a ladle,

and his name was Aiken Drum.

And his hat was made of good cream cheese, of good cream cheese, of good cream cheese,

And his hat was made of good cream cheese,

And his name was Aiken Drum.

And his coat was made of good roast beef, of good roast beef, of good roast beef,

And his coat was made of good roast beef,

And his name was Aiken Drum.

And his buttons made of penny loaves, of penny loaves, of penny loaves,

And his buttons made of penny loaves,

And his name was Aiken Drum.

And his waistcoat was made of crust pies, of crust pies, of crust pies,

And his waistcoat was made of crust pies,

And his name was Aiken Drum.

And his breeches made of haggis bags, of haggis bags, of haggis bags,

And his breeches made of haggis bags,

And his name was Aiken Drum.