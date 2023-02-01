'Banks of the Ohio' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the ballad 'Banks of the Ohio'
The 19th century pretty gruesome murder ballad 'Banks of the Ohio' is about a young man who murders his sweetheart on a riverbank after she rejects his marriage proposal.
It is unknown who wrote the song but it is was first recorded in 1927 and since then has been performed by many country and folk singers, including Olivia Newton-John.
I asked my love to take a walk
Just a walk a little way
And as we walk, oh, may we talk
All about our wedding day
Only say that you’ll be mine
In our home we’ll happy be
Down beside where the waters flow
On the banks of the Ohio
I held a knife against her breast
As into my arms she pressed
She said Willie, don’t you murder me
I’m unprepared for eternity
I took her by her lily white hand
And dragged her down that bank of sand
There I throwed her in to drown
I watched her as she floated down
Was walking home tween twelve and one
Thinkin’ of what I had done
I killed a girl, my love you see
Because she would not marry me
The very next morn about half past four
The Sheriff came knocked at my door
He said now young man come now and go
Down to the Banks of the Ohio
