The 19th century pretty gruesome murder ballad 'Banks of the Ohio' is about a young man who murders his sweetheart on a riverbank after she rejects his marriage proposal.

Advertisement

It is unknown who wrote the song but it is was first recorded in 1927 and since then has been performed by many country and folk singers, including Olivia Newton-John.

'Banks of the Ohio' lyrics

I asked my love to take a walk

Just a walk a little way

And as we walk, oh, may we talk

All about our wedding day

Only say that you’ll be mine

In our home we’ll happy be

Down beside where the waters flow

On the banks of the Ohio

I held a knife against her breast

As into my arms she pressed

She said Willie, don’t you murder me

I’m unprepared for eternity

I took her by her lily white hand

And dragged her down that bank of sand

There I throwed her in to drown

I watched her as she floated down

Was walking home tween twelve and one

Thinkin’ of what I had done

I killed a girl, my love you see

Because she would not marry me

The very next morn about half past four

The Sheriff came knocked at my door

He said now young man come now and go

Down to the Banks of the Ohio

Advertisement

Main image © Getty Images