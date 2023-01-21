'Aloha 'Oe' lyrics
Here are the English lyrics to the famous Hawaiian folk song 'Aloha Oe'
Did you know the Hawaiian folk song 'Aloha ʻOe' was written by a princess? Liliʻuokalani, Princess of the Hawaiian Kingdom, wrote it in around 1878.
It is said the the song was inspired by Colonel James Harbottle Boyd's farewell embrace given to Princess Liliʻuokalani (pictured above) during a trip to the Boyd ranch.
'Aloha ʻOe' lyrics
Proudly swept the rain by the cliffs
As it glided through the trees
Still following ever the bud
The ʻāhihi lehua of the vale
Chorus:
Farewell to thee, farewell to thee
The charming one who dwells in the shaded bowers
One fond embrace,
Ere I depart
Until we meet again
Sweet memories come back to me
Bringing fresh remembrances
Of the past
Dearest one, yes, you are mine own
From you, true love shall never depart
Refrain
I have seen and watched your loveliness
The sweet rose of Maunawili
And 'tis there the birds of love dwell
And sip the honey from your lips
'Aloha ʻOe' Original Hawaiian lyrics
Haʻaheo e ka ua i nā pali
Ke nihi aʻela i ka nahele
E hahai (uhai) ana paha i ka liko
Pua ʻāhihi lehua o uka
Hui:
Aloha ʻoe, aloha ʻoe
E ke onaona noho i ka lipo
One fond embrace,
A hoʻi aʻe au
Until we meet again
O ka haliʻa aloha i hiki mai
Ke hone aʻe nei i
Kuʻu manawa
ʻO ʻoe nō kuʻu ipo aloha
A loko e hana nei
Tomago:
Maopopo kuʻu ʻike i ka nani
Nā pua rose o Maunawili
I laila hiaʻai nā manu
Mikiʻala i ka nani o ka liko
Hui
Main image © National Portrait Gallery, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons