Did you know the Hawaiian folk song 'Aloha ʻOe' was written by a princess? Liliʻuokalani, Princess of the Hawaiian Kingdom, wrote it in around 1878.

Advertisement

It is said the the song was inspired by Colonel James Harbottle Boyd's farewell embrace given to Princess Liliʻuokalani (pictured above) during a trip to the Boyd ranch.

'Aloha ʻOe' lyrics

Proudly swept the rain by the cliffs
As it glided through the trees
Still following ever the bud
The ʻāhihi lehua of the vale

Chorus:

Farewell to thee, farewell to thee
The charming one who dwells in the shaded bowers
One fond embrace,
Ere I depart
Until we meet again

Sweet memories come back to me
Bringing fresh remembrances
Of the past
Dearest one, yes, you are mine own
From you, true love shall never depart

Refrain

I have seen and watched your loveliness
The sweet rose of Maunawili
And 'tis there the birds of love dwell
And sip the honey from your lips

'Aloha ʻOe' Original Hawaiian lyrics

Haʻaheo e ka ua i nā pali
Ke nihi aʻela i ka nahele
E hahai (uhai) ana paha i ka liko
Pua ʻāhihi lehua o uka

Hui:

Aloha ʻoe, aloha ʻoe
E ke onaona noho i ka lipo
One fond embrace,
A hoʻi aʻe au
Until we meet again

O ka haliʻa aloha i hiki mai
Ke hone aʻe nei i
Kuʻu manawa
ʻO ʻoe nō kuʻu ipo aloha
A loko e hana nei

Tomago:
Maopopo kuʻu ʻike i ka nani
Nā pua rose o Maunawili
I laila hiaʻai nā manu
Mikiʻala i ka nani o ka liko

Hui

More famous song lyrics

Advertisement

Main image © National Portrait Gallery, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Authors

BBC Music Magazine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save when you subscribe today!

Try 3 issues for £5 when you subscribe to BBC Music Magazine today!

Subscribe today!
Advertisement