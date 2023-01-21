Did you know the Hawaiian folk song 'Aloha ʻOe' was written by a princess? Liliʻuokalani, Princess of the Hawaiian Kingdom, wrote it in around 1878.

It is said the the song was inspired by Colonel James Harbottle Boyd's farewell embrace given to Princess Liliʻuokalani (pictured above) during a trip to the Boyd ranch.

'Aloha ʻOe' lyrics

Proudly swept the rain by the cliffs

As it glided through the trees

Still following ever the bud

The ʻāhihi lehua of the vale

Chorus:

Farewell to thee, farewell to thee

The charming one who dwells in the shaded bowers

One fond embrace,

Ere I depart

Until we meet again

Sweet memories come back to me

Bringing fresh remembrances

Of the past

Dearest one, yes, you are mine own

From you, true love shall never depart

Refrain

I have seen and watched your loveliness

The sweet rose of Maunawili

And 'tis there the birds of love dwell

And sip the honey from your lips

'Aloha ʻOe' Original Hawaiian lyrics

Haʻaheo e ka ua i nā pali

Ke nihi aʻela i ka nahele

E hahai (uhai) ana paha i ka liko

Pua ʻāhihi lehua o uka

Hui:

Aloha ʻoe, aloha ʻoe

E ke onaona noho i ka lipo

One fond embrace,

A hoʻi aʻe au

Until we meet again

O ka haliʻa aloha i hiki mai

Ke hone aʻe nei i

Kuʻu manawa

ʻO ʻoe nō kuʻu ipo aloha

A loko e hana nei

Tomago:

Maopopo kuʻu ʻike i ka nani

Nā pua rose o Maunawili

I laila hiaʻai nā manu

Mikiʻala i ka nani o ka liko

Hui

Main image © National Portrait Gallery, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons