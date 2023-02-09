Did Henry VIII write Greensleeves? A song for Anne Boleyn perhaps? It is unlikely as it's based on an Italian style of composition that did not reach England until after Henry VIII's death, but the rumours persist.

'Greensleeves' undeniably one of the most enduringly popular English folk songs, and one that has been regularly harnessed over the years by artists from all sorts of disciplines ranging from the composer Ralph Vaughan Williams to the team behind the American television series Lassie.

'Greensleeves' lyrics

Alas, my love, you do me wrong

To cast me off discourteously

For I have loved you well and long

Delighting in your company

Greensleeves was all my joy

Greensleeves was my delight

Greensleeves was my heart of gold

And who but my lady greensleeves

Your vows you've broken, like my heart

Oh, why did you so enrapture me?

Now I remain in a world apart

But my heart remains in captivity

[Chorus]I have been ready at your hand

To grant whatever you would crave

I have both wagered life and land

Your love and good-will for to have[Chorus]

If you intend thus to disdain

It does the more enrapture me

And even so, I still remain

A lover in captivity

[Chorus]

My men were clothed all in green

And they did ever wait on thee;

All this was gallant to be seen

And yet thou wouldst not love me

[Chorus]Thou couldst desire no earthly thing

But still thou hadst it readily

Thy music still to play and sing;

And yet thou wouldst not love me[Chorus]Well, I will pray to God on high

That thou my constancy mayst see

And that yet once before I die

Thou wilt vouchsafe to love me

[Chorus]

Ah, Greensleeves, now farewell, adieu

To God I pray to prosper thee

For I am still thy lover true

Come once again and love me

[Chorus]

Main image: My Lady Greensleeves © Dante Gabriel Rossetti, CC BY-SA 3.0 <http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/>, via Wikimedia Commons