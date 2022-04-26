  1. Home
BBC Proms 2022: Full concert listings

Your complete schedule for this year's BBC Proms, with all the programmes, artists and musicians scheduled to appear

Screenshot 2022-04-22 at 20.01.27

Published:

Friday 15 July

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
First Night of the Proms 2022

Verdi: Requiem

Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasba (soprano)
Jennifer Johnston (mezzo-soprano)
Freddie De Tommaso (tenor)
Kihwan Sim (bass-baritone)
BBC Symphony Chorus
Crouch End Festival Chorus
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV.

Saturday 16 July

6.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Huw Watkins: Flute Concerto
Bax: Tintagel
Walton: Partita for Orchestra
Elgar: ‘Enigma’ Variations

Adam Walker (flute)
Sinfonia of London/John Wilson

This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

10.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Late Night Prom

Radio 1 Relax at the Prom

Relax with Radio 1’s Chillest Show presenter Sian Eleri, who appears onstage to introduce a stripped-back set of collaborations and explorations.

This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

Sunday 17 July

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Cynthia Erivo: Legendary Voices

British actress, singer, songwriter and producer Cynthia Erivo makes her BBC Proms debut in a performance celebrating legendary singers such as Nina Simone, Shirley Bassey, Billie Holiday and Gladys Knight.

Cynthia Erivo
BBC Concert Orchestra/Edwin Outwater

This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

Monday 18 July

1.00pm • Waterfront Hall, Studio
Proms At: Belfast

Xenakis: Allegro molto
Xenakis: Akea
Messiaen: Pièce pour piano et quatuor à cordes
Xenakis: Ittidra
Ravel: Pavane pour une infante défunte
Xenakis: À r. (Hommage à Ravel)
Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time – Louange à l’Immortalité de Jésus

Hebrides Ensemble

 

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Bach, orch. Webern: Musical Offering – Ricercar a 6
Cassandra Miller: Viola Concerto (BBC co-commission: world premiere)
Bruckner: Symphony No. 6 in A major

Lawrence Power (viola)
BBC Philharmonic/Omer Meir Wellber

Tuesday 19 July

7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 4 in F minor
Tippett: Symphony No. 4

BBC Philharmonic/Omer Meir Wellber

 

10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall
Late Night Prom

Purcell: Dido and Aeneas (concert performance)

Alice Coote (Dido)
James Newby (Aeneas)
Gemma Summerfield (Belinda)
Madeleine Shaw (Sorceress)
Nardus Williams (Second Woman)
Nicky Spence (Sailor)
Tim Mead (Spirit)
La Nuova Musica Choir
La Nuova Musica
David Bates harpsichord/conductor

Wednesday 20 July

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Jóhannsson: The Miners’ Hymns –They Being Dead Yet Speaketh
Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor
Hildur Guðnadóttir: new work (BBC commission: world premiere)
Tchaikovsky: Fantasy-Overture ‘Romeo and Juliet’

Alexander Gavrylyuk (piano)
BBC Singers
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Dalia Stasevska

Thursday 21 July

7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Ravel: Shéhérazade – ouverture de féerie
Sally Beamish: Hive (BBC co-commission: world premiere)
Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade

Catrin Finch (harp)
BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Ariane Matiakh

Friday 22 July

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Music for Royal Occasions

Programme to include:
Handel: Coronation Anthem ‘Zadok the Priest’; Water Music – excerpts
Walton: Coronation March ‘Orb and Sceptre’
Britten: Courtly Dances from ‘Gloriana’
Parry: Coronation Anthem ‘I was glad’
Judith Weir: I love all beauteous things
Vaughan Williams: Silence and Music
Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 in G major
and works by Byrd and Ireland, as well as a new commission by Cheryl Frances-Hoad

BBC Singers
BBC Concert Orchestra/Bramwell Tovey

This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

Saturday 23 July

11am • Royal Albert Hall
CBeebies Prom: A Journey into the Ocean

Nigel Clarke (from ‘The Baby Club’)
Rory Crawford (from ‘Teeny Tiny Creatures’)
Andy Day (from ‘Andy’s Adventures’)
Chantelle Lindsay (from ‘Teeny Tiny Creatures’)
Maddie Moate (from ‘Do You Know?’)
Puja Panchkoty (from ‘Andy’s Adventures’)

Southbank Sinfonia/Kwamé Ryan

Please note: this Prom will be repeated at the Royal Albert Hall at 3pm

 

7.30pm • Sage Gateshead
Proms At: Sage Gateshead

Folk Connections

John Adams: Shaker Loops
John Adams: Folk music and Spell Songs
Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 in E minor, ‘From the New World’

Voices of the River’s Edge
Spell Songs
Royal Northern Sinfonia/Dinis Sousa

Sunday 24 July

6.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Smyth: The Wreckers (semi-staged; sung in French, with English surtitles)

Markus Brück (Pascoe)
James Rutherford (Lawrence)
Rodrigo Porras Garulo (Mark)
Lauren Fagan (Avis)
Donovan Singletary (Harvey)
Jeffrey Lloyd-Roberts (Tallan)
Marta Fontanals-Simmons (Jack)
Glyndebourne Festival Opera
London Philharmonic Orchestra/Robin Ticciati

Monday 25 July

1pm • Hall for Cornwall
Proms At: Truro

D. Scarlatti: Piano Sonata in G major, K13
D. Scarlatti: Piano Sonata in C sharp minor, K247
D. Scarlatti: Piano Sonata in C minor, K22
Liszt: Transcendental Études – Nos. 3–5
Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor, Op. 35

Alim Beisembayev (piano)

 

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Glinka: Ruslan and Lyudmila – overture
Smyth: Concerto for Violin and Horn
Rachmaninov: Symphony No. 2 in E minor

Elena Urioste (violin)
Ben Goldscheider (horn)
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Kazuki Yamada

Tuesday 26 July

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Britta Byström: Parallel Universes (BBC commission: world premiere)
Bernstein: Candide – overture
Walker: Variations for Orchestra
Barber: Violin Concerto
Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in F minor

Johan Dalene (violin)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Jordan de Souza

Wednesday 27 July

7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Carwithen: Bishop Rock
G. Williams: Sea Sketches
Vaughan Williams: A Sea Symphony (Symphony No. 1)

Elizabeth Llewellyn (soprano)
Andrew Foster-Williams (bass-baritone)
BBC Symphony Chorus
BBC National Chorus of Wales
BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Andrew Manze

This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

Thursday 28 July

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Jennifer Walshe: The Site of an Investigation (London premiere)
Brahms: A German Requiem

Jennifer Walshe (voice)
Elena Tsallagova (soprano)
Shenyang (bass-baritone)
National Youth Choir of Great Britain
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Ilan Volkov

Friday 29 July

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Bruckner, arr. Skrowaczewski: String Quintet in F major – Adagio
Nicole Lizée: Blurr Is the Colour of My True Love’s Eyes (BBC co-commission: European premiere)
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in D minor

Colin Currie (percussion)
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Alpesh Chauhan

Percussionist Colin Currie | Photo: Linda Nylind

Saturday 30 July

4pm • Battersea Arts Centre
Proms At: Battersea

BBC Young Composer

A showcase of new commissions specially written by recent winners of the BBC Young Composer competition, including Chelsea Becker, Isaac Bristow, Maddy Chassar-Hesketh, Will Everitt, Theo Kendall, Daniel Liu and Jenna Stewart.

BBC Concert Orchestra/Alice Farnham

 

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Dukas: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
Respighi: Fountains of Rome
Puccini: Il tabarro (concert performance; sung in Italian, with English surtitles)

George Gagnidze (Michele)
Natalya Romaniw (Giorgetta)
Ivan Gyngazov (Luigi)
Daniela Barcellona (La Frugola)
Alasdair Elliott (‘Tinca’)
Simon Shibambu (‘Talpa’)
Jung Soo Yun (Ballad-Seller)
RCM Opera Chorus
Hallé/Sir Mark Elder

This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

Sunday 31 July

11am • Royal Albert Hall

Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra

Brought together by the Metropolitan Opera, New York, and the Polish National Opera, the brand-new Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra orchestra led by Canadian-Ukrainian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson includes recently refugeed Ukrainian musicians, Ukrainian members of European orchestras and some of the top musicians of Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odesa and elsewhere in Ukraine.

Valentin Silvestrov: Symphony No. 7
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio – ‘Abscheulicher! … Komm, Hoffnung, lass den letzten Stern’
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in E minor

Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra/Keri-Lynn Wilson

Members of the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Xenakis: Jonchaies
Ravel: Piano Concerto in G major
Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Tom Borrow (piano)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Martyn Brabbins

Monday 1 August

1.00pm • St George’s Bristol
Proms At: Bristol

Brian: Legend
Ysaÿe: Poème élégiaque
Franck: Violin Sonata in A major

Alina Ibragimova (violin)
Cédric Tiberghien (piano)

 

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Gaming Prom: From 8-Bit to Infinity

Programme to include:
Hildur Guðnadóttir/Sam Slater, arr. Robert Ames: Battlefield 2042 – suite (European premiere)
Jessica Curry: Dear Esther – I Have Begun My Ascent

and excerpts from:
Yoko Shimomura: Kingdom Hearts
Kow Otani: Shadow of the Colossus

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Robert Ames

This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

Tuesday 2 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Xenakis: O-Mega
Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor
Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor

Patricia Kopatchinskaja (violin)
Tom Service (presenter)
Nicholas Collon (conductor/presenter)
Aurora Orchestra

Wednesday 3 August

11am • Royal Albert Hall
Relaxed Prom

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor

Tom Service (presenter)
Nicholas Collon (conductor/presenter)
Aurora Orchestra

 

7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Caroline Shaw: Entr’acte
Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E minor
Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G major

Clara-Jumi Kang (violin)
Miah Persson (soprano)
BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Ryan Bancroft

Thursday 4 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Kalevi Aho: Eight Seasons (Concerto for Theremin and
Chamber Orchestra – London premiere)
Kaija Saariaho: Vista
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15 in A major

Carolina Eyck (theremin)
BBC Philharmonic/John Storgårds

Friday 5 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Julian Anderson: Symphony No. 2, ‘Prague Panoramas’ (BBC co-commission: UK premiere)
Martinů: Concerto for Two Pianos
Rachmaninov: Symphonic Dances

Katia and Marielle Labèque (pianos)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Semyon Bychkov

Saturday 6 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Danny Elfman: Wunderkammer (London premiere)
Gershwin, orch. Grofé: Rhapsody in Blue
Ravel: Daphnis and Chloe

Simone Dinnerstein (piano)
National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain/Andrew Gourlay

Sunday 7 August

3pm • Royal Albert Hall

Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro – overture
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 in E flat major

Mahler Chamber Orchestra
Leif Ove Andsnes (piano/director)

This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

 

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D major, ‘Prague’
Mozart: Three Songs – Die Zufriedenheit; Der Zauberer; Das Veilchen
Mozart: Concert Aria ‘Ch’io mi scordi di te?’
Mozart: Masonic Funeral Music
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor

Christiane Karg (soprano)
Mahler Chamber Orchestra
Leif Ove Andsnes (piano/director)

Monday 8 August

7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Gavin Higgins: Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra (BBC commission: world premiere)
Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique

Tredegar Band
BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Ryan Bancroft

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Full programme to be announced.

Catrin Finch (harp)
Seckou Keita (kora)

Tuesday 9 August

7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Wagner: Tannhäuser – Overture and Venusberg Music
R. Strauss: Four Last Songs
Mahler: Blumine
Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in D minor

Louise Alder (soprano)
Ulster Orchestra/Daniele Rustioni

 

10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall
Late Night Prom

R. Strauss, arr. Andrew Austin: Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare
Berlioz, arr. Geoffrey Brand: Overture ‘Le corsaire’
Vaughan Williams, arr. Paul Hindmarsh: Rhosymedre
Vaughan Williams, transcr. Phillip Littlemore: Variations for brass band
Armengol, arr. Michael Pilley: Brassmen’s Holiday
Philip Wilby: Euphonium Concerto – Dance (Zeibekikos)
arr. Andrew Austin: Judy Garland Tribute
arr. Malcolm Bennett: MBC-7: Elmer Bernstein Tribute
Jim Root/Corey Taylor, arr. Paul Saggers: The Devil in I
Jimmy Webb, arr. Alan Catherall: MacArthur Park

Yu-Han Yang (euphonium)
Tredegar Band/Ian Porthouse

Wednesday 10 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

R. Strauss: Death and Transfiguration
Matthew Kaner: Pearl (BBC commission: world premiere)
Holst: The Planets

Roderick Williams (baritone)
BBC Symphony Chorus
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Ryan Wigglesworth

Thursday 11 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Anna Thorvaldsdottir: ARCHORA (BBC co-commission: world premiere)
Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor
Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D major

Kian Soltani (cello)
BBC Philharmonic/Eva Ollikainen

This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

Friday 12 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Sibelius: Tapiola
Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E flat major
R. Strauss: Ein Heldenleben

Yuja Wang (piano)
Oslo Philharmonic/Klaus Mäkelä

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV.

Pianist Yuja Wang | Photo: Julia Wesely

Saturday 13 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Bartók: The Miraculous Mandarin – suite
Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major
Hannah Eisendle: Heliosis (UK premiere)
Dvořák: Symphony No. 7 in D minor

Benjamin Grosvenor (piano)
Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra/Marin Alsop

Sunday 14 August

11am • Royal Albert Hall

Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D major, ‘Le matin’
Vaughan Williams: Oboe Concerto
Kaija Saariaho: Vers toi qui es si loin (London premiere)
Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B flat major

Nicholas Daniel (oboe)
Maria Włoszczowska (violin)
Royal Northern Sinfonia/Dinis Sousa

 

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake – suite
Missy Mazzoli: Violin Concerto, ‘Procession’ (BBC co-commission: European premiere)
Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet

Jennifer Koh (violin)
Philharmonia Orchestra/Santtu-Matias Rouvali

Monday 15 August

1.00pm • Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, Doris Stoutzker Hall
Proms At: Cardiff

Ligeti: Bagatelles
Nielsen: Wind Quintet
Stravinsky, arr. David: M. A. P. Palmquist Suite No. 2

Carion Wind Quintet

 

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Mark-Anthony Turnage: Time Flies (BBC co-commission: UK premiere)
Vaughan Williams: Tuba Concerto
Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A flat major

Constantin Hartwig (tuba)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo conductor

BBC Proms presenter Katie Derham

Tuesday 16 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Copland: Appalachian Spring – suite
Walker: Trombone Concerto
Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B flat major

Peter Moore (trombone)
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Vasily Petrenko

Wednesday 17 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Ravel: La valse
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major
Nielsen: Symphony No. 3, ‘Sinfonia espansiva’

Behzod Abduraimov (piano)
Elizabeth Watts (soprano)
Benjamin Appl (baritone)
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Thomas Dausgaard

Thursday 18 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C major
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major
Nielsen: Symphony No. 4, ‘The Inextinguishable’

Francesco Piemontesi (piano)
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Thomas Dausgaard

Friday 19 August

7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Handel: Solomon

Iestyn Davies (Solomon)
Joélle Harvey (Solomon’s Queen/First Harlot)
Benjamin Hulett (Zadok)
Ashley Riches (A Levite)

BBC Singers
The English Concert/Sofi Jeannin

Conductor Sofi Jeannin | Photo: Mark Allan/BBC

Saturday 20 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Debussy: Nocturnes
Smyth: Mass in D major

Nardus Williams (soprano)
Bethan Langford (mezzo-soprano)
Robert Murray (tenor)
Božidar Smiljanić (bass-baritone)
BBC Symphony Chorus
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo

Sunday 21 August

11.30am • Royal Albert Hall

Combining the rhythmic energy of the guitar with the expressive, singing quality of the human voice, the sarod is a defining sound of Indian classical music. One of the undisputed masters of the instrument, whose career spans more than six decades, Amjad Ali Khan is joined here by his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, as well as leading exponents of the tabla and mridangam for a celebration of this versatile and expressive instrument.

Amjad Ali Khan (sarod)
Amaan Ali Bangash (sarod/vocals)
Ayaan Ali Bangash (sarod)

Amjad Ali Khan | Photo: Suvo Das

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Mendelssohn: Overture ‘The Hebrides’ (‘Fingal’s Cave’)
Dvořák: Violin Concerto in A minor
Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F major

Augustin Hadelich (violin)
WDR Symphony Orchestra Cologne/Cristian Măcelaru

Monday 22 August

1.00pm • St George’s Hall
Proms At: Liverpool

Carwithen: String Quartet No. 2
Brahms: String Quartet in A minor, Op. 51 No. 2

Dudok Quartet Amsterdam

 

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Aretha Franklin: Queen of Soul

In her 80th-anniversary year – and 50 years since the release of her album Young, Gifted and Black – the Proms pays tribute to the ‘Queen of Soul’, Aretha Franklin.

Sheléa Jules Buckley Orchestra/Jules Buckley

This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

Tuesday 23 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Webern: Passacaglia, Op. 1
Webern: Six Pieces for Orchestra, Op. 6 (revised version, 1928)
Debussy, arr. Brett Dean: Ariettes oubliées
Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D major

Siobhan Stagg (soprano)
Australian World Orchestra/Zubin Mehta

Wednesday 24 August

7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Sir Harrison Birtwistle: Donum Simoni MMXVIII
Mahler: Symphony No. 2 in C minor, ‘Resurrection’

Louise Alder (soprano)
Dame Sarah Connolly (mezzo-soprano)
CBSO Chorus
London Symphony Chorus
London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Simon Rattle

This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

 

10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall
Late Night Prom

Plainsong ‘Salve Regina’
Tavener: A Hymn to the Mother of God
Tallis: Spem in alium
Sir James MacMillan: Miserere
Tye: Missa ‘Euge bone’ – Agnus Dei
Górecki: Totus tuus
Sheppard: Missa ‘Cantate’ – Agnus Dei
Sir James MacMillan: Vidi aquam
Byrd: Diliges Dominum

The Sixteen/Harry Christophers

Thursday 25 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Lalo: Le roi d’Ys – overture
Brahms: Violin Concerto in D major
Franck: Symphony in D minor

Daniel Lozakovich (violin)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Fabien Gabel

Friday 26 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending
Debussy: La mer
Thomas Adès: Märchentänze (UK premiere)
Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E flat major

Pekka Kuusisto (violin)
Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra/Nicholas Collon

Violinist Pekka Kuusisto | Photo: Felix Broede

Saturday 27 August

2pm • Royal Albert Hall

Earth Prom

This audio-visual journey features scores by composers including Hans Zimmer and George Fenton, and music from around the globe, as well as the sounds of nature, imagery and spoken word.
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Ben Palmer
This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

Please note: this Prom will be repeated at the Royal Albert Hall at 7.30pm

Sunday 28 August

11.30am • Royal Albert Hall

Wagner, transcr. W. J. Westbrook & Nathan Laube: Tannhäuser – Grand March
Franck: Grande pièce symphonique
Alkan: 11 Grands préludes – No. 10: Scherzando
Liszt, transcr. Nathan Laube: Piano Sonata in B minor
Nathan Laube (organ)
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
The South African Jazz Songbook
Celebrated South African trumpeter, conductor and SAMA Award-winner Marcus Wyatt leads the Metropole Orkest in a showcase of the best of South African jazz.
Siyabonga Mthembu (vocals)
ESKA (vocals)
Theon Cross (tuba)
Metropole Orkest/Marcus Wyatt

Monday 29 August

1pm • Bradshaw Hall
Proms At: Birmingham

Horovitz: Lady Macbeth – a scena
Smyth: Lieder, Op. 4
R. Clarke: The Seal Man
Vaughan Williams: Four Last Songs
Errollyn Wallen: new work (BBC co-commission: world premiere)
Claire Barnett-Jones (mezzo-soprano)
Simon Lepper (piano)

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Bach: Mass in B minor
Rachel Redmond (soprano)
Mary Bevan (soprano)
Iestyn Davies (counter-tenor)
Guy Cutting (tenor)
Matthew Brook (bass)
Choir of the Age of Enlightenment
Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment/John Butt

Tuesday 30 August

1pm • Bradshaw Hall
Proms At: Birmingham

Public Service Broadcasting: This New Noise (BBC commission: world premiere)
Public Service Broadcasting
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Jules Buckley
This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

Wednesday 31 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Elgar: The Dream of Gerontius

Allan Clayton (tenor)
Jamie Barton (mezzo-soprano)
James Platt (bass)
Hallé Choir
London Philharmonic Choir
London Philharmonic Orchestra/Edward Gardner

Thursday 1 September

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

BBC Open Music Prom

For the first-ever BBC Open Music Prom, the reins are handed over to the 30 successful musicians and creatives (selected from over 1,300 applicants across the UK) who made it onto the BBC’s new Open Music training and mentoring scheme.

Ruth Mariner (creative director)
BBC Concert Orchestra/Kwamé Ryan

Friday 2 September

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Walker: Lilacs
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in D minor, ‘Choral’

Nicole Cabell (soprano)
Raehann Bryce-Davis (mezzo-soprano)
Zwakele Tshabalala (tenor)
Ryan Speedo Green (bass-baritone)
Chineke! Voices
Chineke! Orchestra/Kevin John Edusei

Saturday 3 September

3pm • Printworks London
Proms And The ENO AT: Printworks London

Glass Handel

An operatic spectacle juxtaposing works by Philip Glass and Handel, featuring a specially commissioned work by Philip Glass

Programme to include excerpts from:

Philip Glass: Songs from Liquid Days; Monsters of Grace; The Fall of the House of Usher; 1000 Airplanes on the Roof
Handel: Tolomeo; Flavio; Rinaldo; Rodelinda; Amadigi

Anthony Roth Costanzo (counter-tenor)
George Condo (live painting)
Jason Singh (nature beatboxer/vocal sound designer)
Justin Peck (choreographer)
Raf Simons (costumes)
James Bonas (stage director)
The English National Opera Orchestra/Karen Kamensek

Created and co-produced with Anthony Roth Costanzo, Cath Brittan, Visionaire and the English National Opera, in collaboration with Printworks London

Please note: this Prom will be repeated at Printworks London at 8pm

 

7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Mahler: Symphony No. 7

Berliner Philharmoniker/Kirill Petrenko

 

10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall
Late Night Prom

Marius Neset: Geyser (BBC commission: world premiere)

Marius Neset (saxophones)
Ivo Neame (piano)
Jim Hart (vibraphone/marimba/percussion)
Conor Chaplin (double bass)
Anton Eger (drums)
London Sinfonietta/Geoffrey Paterson

Jazz saxophonist Marius Neset

Sunday 4 September

11.30am • Royal Albert Hall

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 30 in E major, Op. 109
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 31 in A flat major, Op. 110
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor, Op. 111

Sir András Schiff (piano)

 

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Schnittke: Viola Concerto
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in E minor

Tabea Zimmermann (viola)
Berliner Philharmoniker/Kirill Petrenko

Monday 5 September

1pm • Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Stevenson Hall
Proms At: Glasgow

Haydn: Piano Trio in G minor, Hob. XV:19
Smyth: Piano Trio in D minor

Trio Gaspard

 

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus – overture
Betsy Jolas: bTunes for Nicolas (BBC co-commission: world premiere)
Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D major

Nicolas Hodges (piano)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Karina Canellakis

Conductor Karina Canellakis | Photo: Mathias Bothor

Tuesday 6 September

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Thomas Adès: Three-Piece Suite from ‘Powder Her Face’ (Suite No. 1)
Wynton Marsalis: Violin Concert
Britten: Four Sea Interludes from ‘Peter Grimes’
Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from ‘West Side Story’

Nicola Benedetti (violin)
Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Thomas Søndergård

This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

Wednesday 7 September

11am • Royal Albert Hall
Relaxed Prom

This Relaxed Prom offers a chance to hear specially selected highlights of the music from last night’s Prom – the explosive dances from Bernstein’s West Side Story, Britten’s evocative Four Sea Interludes and Wynton Marsalis’s dance-infused Violin Concerto – in a more accommodating environment.

Nicola Benedetti (violin/presenter)
Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Thomas Søndergård

 

7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Beethoven: Missa solemnis

Lucy Crowe (soprano)
Ann Hallenberg (mezzo-soprano)
Giovanni Sala (tenor)
William Thomas (bass)
Monteverdi Choir
Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique/Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Thursday 8 September

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Barber: Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Valerie Coleman: This Is Not a Small Voice
Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E flat major, ‘Eroica’

Angel Blue (soprano)
Philadelphia Orchestra/Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Friday 9 September

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Rachmaninov: The Isle of the Dead
Chausson: Poème
Saint-Saëns: Introduction and Rondo capriccioso
Price: Symphony No. 1 in E minor

Lisa Batiashvili (violin)
Philadelphia Orchestra/Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Saturday 10 September

7.15pm • Royal Albert Hall
Last Night of the Proms 2022

Programme to include:

James B. Wilson: 1922 (BBC commission: world premiere)
Coleridge-Taylor, arr. Simon Parkin: Deep River
Wagner: Tannhäuser – ‘Dich, teure Halle’
Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana – Easter Hymn
Verdi: Macbeth – ‘Vieni! t’affretta!’
Carwithen: Overture ‘ODTAA (One Damn Thing After Another)’
Davydov, arr. Simon Parkin: At the Fountain
arr. Wood: Fantasia on British Sea-Songs
Arne: Rule, Britannia!
Elgar, arr. Anne Dudley: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major (‘Land of Hope and Glory’)
Parry, orch. Elgar: Jerusalem
arr. Britten: The National Anthem
Trad: Auld Lang Syne

Lise Davidsen (soprano)
Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello)
BBC Singers
BBC Symphony Chorus
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Dalia Stasevska

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV.

If you want to attend the concerts in person, we explain how to buy tickets for the BBC Proms here.

Hannah Nepilova is a regular contributor to BBC Music Magazine. She has also written for The Financial Times, The Times, The Strad, Gramophone, Opera Now, Opera, the BBC Proms and the Philharmonia, and runs The Cusp, an online magazine exploring the boundaries between art forms. Born to Czech parents, she has a strong interest in Czech music and culture.

