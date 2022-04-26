BBC Proms 2022: Full concert listings
Your complete schedule for this year's BBC Proms, with all the programmes, artists and musicians scheduled to appear
Published:
Friday 15 July
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
First Night of the Proms 2022
Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasba (soprano)
Jennifer Johnston (mezzo-soprano)
Freddie De Tommaso (tenor)
Kihwan Sim (bass-baritone)
BBC Symphony Chorus
Crouch End Festival Chorus
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo
This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV.
Saturday 16 July
6.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Huw Watkins: Flute Concerto
Bax: Tintagel
Walton: Partita for Orchestra
Elgar: ‘Enigma’ Variations
Adam Walker (flute)
Sinfonia of London/John Wilson
This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.
10.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Late Night Prom
Radio 1 Relax at the Prom
Relax with Radio 1’s Chillest Show presenter Sian Eleri, who appears onstage to introduce a stripped-back set of collaborations and explorations.
This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.
Sunday 17 July
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Cynthia Erivo: Legendary Voices
British actress, singer, songwriter and producer Cynthia Erivo makes her BBC Proms debut in a performance celebrating legendary singers such as Nina Simone, Shirley Bassey, Billie Holiday and Gladys Knight.
Cynthia Erivo
BBC Concert Orchestra/Edwin Outwater
This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.
Monday 18 July
1.00pm • Waterfront Hall, Studio
Proms At: Belfast
Xenakis: Allegro molto
Xenakis: Akea
Messiaen: Pièce pour piano et quatuor à cordes
Xenakis: Ittidra
Ravel: Pavane pour une infante défunte
Xenakis: À r. (Hommage à Ravel)
Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time – Louange à l’Immortalité de Jésus
Hebrides Ensemble
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Bach, orch. Webern: Musical Offering – Ricercar a 6
Cassandra Miller: Viola Concerto (BBC co-commission: world premiere)
Bruckner: Symphony No. 6 in A major
Lawrence Power (viola)
BBC Philharmonic/Omer Meir Wellber
Tuesday 19 July
7pm • Royal Albert Hall
Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 4 in F minor
Tippett: Symphony No. 4
BBC Philharmonic/Omer Meir Wellber
10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall
Late Night Prom
Purcell: Dido and Aeneas (concert performance)
Alice Coote (Dido)
James Newby (Aeneas)
Gemma Summerfield (Belinda)
Madeleine Shaw (Sorceress)
Nardus Williams (Second Woman)
Nicky Spence (Sailor)
Tim Mead (Spirit)
La Nuova Musica Choir
La Nuova Musica
David Bates harpsichord/conductor
Wednesday 20 July
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Jóhannsson: The Miners’ Hymns –They Being Dead Yet Speaketh
Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor
Hildur Guðnadóttir: new work (BBC commission: world premiere)
Tchaikovsky: Fantasy-Overture ‘Romeo and Juliet’
Alexander Gavrylyuk (piano)
BBC Singers
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Dalia Stasevska
Thursday 21 July
7pm • Royal Albert Hall
Ravel: Shéhérazade – ouverture de féerie
Sally Beamish: Hive (BBC co-commission: world premiere)
Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade
Catrin Finch (harp)
BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Ariane Matiakh
Friday 22 July
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Music for Royal Occasions
Programme to include:
Handel: Coronation Anthem ‘Zadok the Priest’; Water Music – excerpts
Walton: Coronation March ‘Orb and Sceptre’
Britten: Courtly Dances from ‘Gloriana’
Parry: Coronation Anthem ‘I was glad’
Judith Weir: I love all beauteous things
Vaughan Williams: Silence and Music
Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 in G major
and works by Byrd and Ireland, as well as a new commission by Cheryl Frances-Hoad
BBC Singers
BBC Concert Orchestra/Bramwell Tovey
This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.
Saturday 23 July
11am • Royal Albert Hall
CBeebies Prom: A Journey into the Ocean
Nigel Clarke (from ‘The Baby Club’)
Rory Crawford (from ‘Teeny Tiny Creatures’)
Andy Day (from ‘Andy’s Adventures’)
Chantelle Lindsay (from ‘Teeny Tiny Creatures’)
Maddie Moate (from ‘Do You Know?’)
Puja Panchkoty (from ‘Andy’s Adventures’)
Southbank Sinfonia/Kwamé Ryan
Please note: this Prom will be repeated at the Royal Albert Hall at 3pm
7.30pm • Sage Gateshead
Proms At: Sage Gateshead
Folk Connections
John Adams: Shaker Loops
John Adams: Folk music and Spell Songs
Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 in E minor, ‘From the New World’
Voices of the River’s Edge
Spell Songs
Royal Northern Sinfonia/Dinis Sousa
Sunday 24 July
6.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Smyth: The Wreckers (semi-staged; sung in French, with English surtitles)
Markus Brück (Pascoe)
James Rutherford (Lawrence)
Rodrigo Porras Garulo (Mark)
Lauren Fagan (Avis)
Donovan Singletary (Harvey)
Jeffrey Lloyd-Roberts (Tallan)
Marta Fontanals-Simmons (Jack)
Glyndebourne Festival Opera
London Philharmonic Orchestra/Robin Ticciati
Monday 25 July
1pm • Hall for Cornwall
Proms At: Truro
D. Scarlatti: Piano Sonata in G major, K13
D. Scarlatti: Piano Sonata in C sharp minor, K247
D. Scarlatti: Piano Sonata in C minor, K22
Liszt: Transcendental Études – Nos. 3–5
Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor, Op. 35
Alim Beisembayev (piano)
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Glinka: Ruslan and Lyudmila – overture
Smyth: Concerto for Violin and Horn
Rachmaninov: Symphony No. 2 in E minor
Elena Urioste (violin)
Ben Goldscheider (horn)
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Kazuki Yamada
Tuesday 26 July
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Britta Byström: Parallel Universes (BBC commission: world premiere)
Bernstein: Candide – overture
Walker: Variations for Orchestra
Barber: Violin Concerto
Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in F minor
Johan Dalene (violin)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Jordan de Souza
Wednesday 27 July
7pm • Royal Albert Hall
Carwithen: Bishop Rock
G. Williams: Sea Sketches
Vaughan Williams: A Sea Symphony (Symphony No. 1)
Elizabeth Llewellyn (soprano)
Andrew Foster-Williams (bass-baritone)
BBC Symphony Chorus
BBC National Chorus of Wales
BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Andrew Manze
This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.
Thursday 28 July
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Jennifer Walshe: The Site of an Investigation (London premiere)
Brahms: A German Requiem
Jennifer Walshe (voice)
Elena Tsallagova (soprano)
Shenyang (bass-baritone)
National Youth Choir of Great Britain
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Ilan Volkov
Friday 29 July
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Bruckner, arr. Skrowaczewski: String Quintet in F major – Adagio
Nicole Lizée: Blurr Is the Colour of My True Love’s Eyes (BBC co-commission: European premiere)
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in D minor
Colin Currie (percussion)
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Alpesh Chauhan
Saturday 30 July
4pm • Battersea Arts Centre
Proms At: Battersea
BBC Young Composer
A showcase of new commissions specially written by recent winners of the BBC Young Composer competition, including Chelsea Becker, Isaac Bristow, Maddy Chassar-Hesketh, Will Everitt, Theo Kendall, Daniel Liu and Jenna Stewart.
BBC Concert Orchestra/Alice Farnham
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Dukas: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
Respighi: Fountains of Rome
Puccini: Il tabarro (concert performance; sung in Italian, with English surtitles)
George Gagnidze (Michele)
Natalya Romaniw (Giorgetta)
Ivan Gyngazov (Luigi)
Daniela Barcellona (La Frugola)
Alasdair Elliott (‘Tinca’)
Simon Shibambu (‘Talpa’)
Jung Soo Yun (Ballad-Seller)
RCM Opera Chorus
Hallé/Sir Mark Elder
This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.
Sunday 31 July
11am • Royal Albert Hall
Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra
Brought together by the Metropolitan Opera, New York, and the Polish National Opera, the brand-new Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra orchestra led by Canadian-Ukrainian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson includes recently refugeed Ukrainian musicians, Ukrainian members of European orchestras and some of the top musicians of Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odesa and elsewhere in Ukraine.
Valentin Silvestrov: Symphony No. 7
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio – ‘Abscheulicher! … Komm, Hoffnung, lass den letzten Stern’
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in E minor
Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra/Keri-Lynn Wilson
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Xenakis: Jonchaies
Ravel: Piano Concerto in G major
Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring
Tom Borrow (piano)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Martyn Brabbins
Monday 1 August
1.00pm • St George’s Bristol
Proms At: Bristol
Brian: Legend
Ysaÿe: Poème élégiaque
Franck: Violin Sonata in A major
Alina Ibragimova (violin)
Cédric Tiberghien (piano)
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Gaming Prom: From 8-Bit to Infinity
Programme to include:
Hildur Guðnadóttir/Sam Slater, arr. Robert Ames: Battlefield 2042 – suite (European premiere)
Jessica Curry: Dear Esther – I Have Begun My Ascent
and excerpts from:
Yoko Shimomura: Kingdom Hearts
Kow Otani: Shadow of the Colossus
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Robert Ames
This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.
Tuesday 2 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Xenakis: O-Mega
Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor
Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor
Patricia Kopatchinskaja (violin)
Tom Service (presenter)
Nicholas Collon (conductor/presenter)
Aurora Orchestra
Wednesday 3 August
11am • Royal Albert Hall
Relaxed Prom
Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor
Tom Service (presenter)
Nicholas Collon (conductor/presenter)
Aurora Orchestra
7pm • Royal Albert Hall
Caroline Shaw: Entr’acte
Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E minor
Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G major
Clara-Jumi Kang (violin)
Miah Persson (soprano)
BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Ryan Bancroft
Thursday 4 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Kalevi Aho: Eight Seasons (Concerto for Theremin and
Chamber Orchestra – London premiere)
Kaija Saariaho: Vista
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15 in A major
Carolina Eyck (theremin)
BBC Philharmonic/John Storgårds
Friday 5 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Julian Anderson: Symphony No. 2, ‘Prague Panoramas’ (BBC co-commission: UK premiere)
Martinů: Concerto for Two Pianos
Rachmaninov: Symphonic Dances
Katia and Marielle Labèque (pianos)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Semyon Bychkov
Saturday 6 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Danny Elfman: Wunderkammer (London premiere)
Gershwin, orch. Grofé: Rhapsody in Blue
Ravel: Daphnis and Chloe
Simone Dinnerstein (piano)
National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain/Andrew Gourlay
Sunday 7 August
3pm • Royal Albert Hall
Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro – overture
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 in E flat major
Mahler Chamber Orchestra
Leif Ove Andsnes (piano/director)
This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D major, ‘Prague’
Mozart: Three Songs – Die Zufriedenheit; Der Zauberer; Das Veilchen
Mozart: Concert Aria ‘Ch’io mi scordi di te?’
Mozart: Masonic Funeral Music
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor
Christiane Karg (soprano)
Mahler Chamber Orchestra
Leif Ove Andsnes (piano/director)
Monday 8 August
7pm • Royal Albert Hall
Gavin Higgins: Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra (BBC commission: world premiere)
Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique
Tredegar Band
BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Ryan Bancroft
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Full programme to be announced.
Catrin Finch (harp)
Seckou Keita (kora)
Tuesday 9 August
7pm • Royal Albert Hall
Wagner: Tannhäuser – Overture and Venusberg Music
R. Strauss: Four Last Songs
Mahler: Blumine
Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in D minor
Louise Alder (soprano)
Ulster Orchestra/Daniele Rustioni
10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall
Late Night Prom
R. Strauss, arr. Andrew Austin: Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare
Berlioz, arr. Geoffrey Brand: Overture ‘Le corsaire’
Vaughan Williams, arr. Paul Hindmarsh: Rhosymedre
Vaughan Williams, transcr. Phillip Littlemore: Variations for brass band
Armengol, arr. Michael Pilley: Brassmen’s Holiday
Philip Wilby: Euphonium Concerto – Dance (Zeibekikos)
arr. Andrew Austin: Judy Garland Tribute
arr. Malcolm Bennett: MBC-7: Elmer Bernstein Tribute
Jim Root/Corey Taylor, arr. Paul Saggers: The Devil in I
Jimmy Webb, arr. Alan Catherall: MacArthur Park
Yu-Han Yang (euphonium)
Tredegar Band/Ian Porthouse
Wednesday 10 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
R. Strauss: Death and Transfiguration
Matthew Kaner: Pearl (BBC commission: world premiere)
Holst: The Planets
Roderick Williams (baritone)
BBC Symphony Chorus
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Ryan Wigglesworth
Thursday 11 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Anna Thorvaldsdottir: ARCHORA (BBC co-commission: world premiere)
Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor
Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D major
Kian Soltani (cello)
BBC Philharmonic/Eva Ollikainen
This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.
Friday 12 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Sibelius: Tapiola
Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E flat major
R. Strauss: Ein Heldenleben
Yuja Wang (piano)
Oslo Philharmonic/Klaus Mäkelä
This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV.
Saturday 13 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Bartók: The Miraculous Mandarin – suite
Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major
Hannah Eisendle: Heliosis (UK premiere)
Dvořák: Symphony No. 7 in D minor
Benjamin Grosvenor (piano)
Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra/Marin Alsop
Sunday 14 August
11am • Royal Albert Hall
Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D major, ‘Le matin’
Vaughan Williams: Oboe Concerto
Kaija Saariaho: Vers toi qui es si loin (London premiere)
Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B flat major
Nicholas Daniel (oboe)
Maria Włoszczowska (violin)
Royal Northern Sinfonia/Dinis Sousa
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake – suite
Missy Mazzoli: Violin Concerto, ‘Procession’ (BBC co-commission: European premiere)
Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet
Jennifer Koh (violin)
Philharmonia Orchestra/Santtu-Matias Rouvali
Monday 15 August
1.00pm • Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, Doris Stoutzker Hall
Proms At: Cardiff
Ligeti: Bagatelles
Nielsen: Wind Quintet
Stravinsky, arr. David: M. A. P. Palmquist Suite No. 2
Carion Wind Quintet
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Mark-Anthony Turnage: Time Flies (BBC co-commission: UK premiere)
Vaughan Williams: Tuba Concerto
Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A flat major
Constantin Hartwig (tuba)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo conductor
Tuesday 16 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Copland: Appalachian Spring – suite
Walker: Trombone Concerto
Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B flat major
Peter Moore (trombone)
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Vasily Petrenko
Wednesday 17 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Ravel: La valse
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major
Nielsen: Symphony No. 3, ‘Sinfonia espansiva’
Behzod Abduraimov (piano)
Elizabeth Watts (soprano)
Benjamin Appl (baritone)
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Thomas Dausgaard
Thursday 18 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C major
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major
Nielsen: Symphony No. 4, ‘The Inextinguishable’
Francesco Piemontesi (piano)
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Thomas Dausgaard
Friday 19 August
7pm • Royal Albert Hall
Handel: Solomon
Iestyn Davies (Solomon)
Joélle Harvey (Solomon’s Queen/First Harlot)
Benjamin Hulett (Zadok)
Ashley Riches (A Levite)
BBC Singers
The English Concert/Sofi Jeannin
Saturday 20 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Debussy: Nocturnes
Smyth: Mass in D major
Nardus Williams (soprano)
Bethan Langford (mezzo-soprano)
Robert Murray (tenor)
Božidar Smiljanić (bass-baritone)
BBC Symphony Chorus
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo
Sunday 21 August
11.30am • Royal Albert Hall
Combining the rhythmic energy of the guitar with the expressive, singing quality of the human voice, the sarod is a defining sound of Indian classical music. One of the undisputed masters of the instrument, whose career spans more than six decades, Amjad Ali Khan is joined here by his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, as well as leading exponents of the tabla and mridangam for a celebration of this versatile and expressive instrument.
Amjad Ali Khan (sarod)
Amaan Ali Bangash (sarod/vocals)
Ayaan Ali Bangash (sarod)
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Mendelssohn: Overture ‘The Hebrides’ (‘Fingal’s Cave’)
Dvořák: Violin Concerto in A minor
Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F major
Augustin Hadelich (violin)
WDR Symphony Orchestra Cologne/Cristian Măcelaru
Monday 22 August
1.00pm • St George’s Hall
Proms At: Liverpool
Carwithen: String Quartet No. 2
Brahms: String Quartet in A minor, Op. 51 No. 2
Dudok Quartet Amsterdam
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Aretha Franklin: Queen of Soul
In her 80th-anniversary year – and 50 years since the release of her album Young, Gifted and Black – the Proms pays tribute to the ‘Queen of Soul’, Aretha Franklin.
Sheléa Jules Buckley Orchestra/Jules Buckley
This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.
Tuesday 23 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Webern: Passacaglia, Op. 1
Webern: Six Pieces for Orchestra, Op. 6 (revised version, 1928)
Debussy, arr. Brett Dean: Ariettes oubliées
Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D major
Siobhan Stagg (soprano)
Australian World Orchestra/Zubin Mehta
Wednesday 24 August
7pm • Royal Albert Hall
Sir Harrison Birtwistle: Donum Simoni MMXVIII
Mahler: Symphony No. 2 in C minor, ‘Resurrection’
Louise Alder (soprano)
Dame Sarah Connolly (mezzo-soprano)
CBSO Chorus
London Symphony Chorus
London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Simon Rattle
This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.
10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall
Late Night Prom
Plainsong ‘Salve Regina’
Tavener: A Hymn to the Mother of God
Tallis: Spem in alium
Sir James MacMillan: Miserere
Tye: Missa ‘Euge bone’ – Agnus Dei
Górecki: Totus tuus
Sheppard: Missa ‘Cantate’ – Agnus Dei
Sir James MacMillan: Vidi aquam
Byrd: Diliges Dominum
The Sixteen/Harry Christophers
Thursday 25 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Lalo: Le roi d’Ys – overture
Brahms: Violin Concerto in D major
Franck: Symphony in D minor
Daniel Lozakovich (violin)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Fabien Gabel
Friday 26 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending
Debussy: La mer
Thomas Adès: Märchentänze (UK premiere)
Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E flat major
Pekka Kuusisto (violin)
Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra/Nicholas Collon
Saturday 27 August
2pm • Royal Albert Hall
Earth Prom
Please note: this Prom will be repeated at the Royal Albert Hall at 7.30pm
Sunday 28 August
11.30am • Royal Albert Hall
Franck: Grande pièce symphonique
Alkan: 11 Grands préludes – No. 10: Scherzando
Liszt, transcr. Nathan Laube: Piano Sonata in B minor
ESKA (vocals)
Theon Cross (tuba)
Metropole Orkest/Marcus Wyatt
Monday 29 August
1pm • Bradshaw Hall
Proms At: Birmingham
Smyth: Lieder, Op. 4
R. Clarke: The Seal Man
Vaughan Williams: Four Last Songs
Errollyn Wallen: new work (BBC co-commission: world premiere)
Simon Lepper (piano)
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Mary Bevan (soprano)
Iestyn Davies (counter-tenor)
Guy Cutting (tenor)
Matthew Brook (bass)
Choir of the Age of Enlightenment
Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment/John Butt
Tuesday 30 August
1pm • Bradshaw Hall
Proms At: Birmingham
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Jules Buckley
Wednesday 31 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Elgar: The Dream of Gerontius
Allan Clayton (tenor)
Jamie Barton (mezzo-soprano)
James Platt (bass)
Hallé Choir
London Philharmonic Choir
London Philharmonic Orchestra/Edward Gardner
Thursday 1 September
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
BBC Open Music Prom
For the first-ever BBC Open Music Prom, the reins are handed over to the 30 successful musicians and creatives (selected from over 1,300 applicants across the UK) who made it onto the BBC’s new Open Music training and mentoring scheme.
Ruth Mariner (creative director)
BBC Concert Orchestra/Kwamé Ryan
Friday 2 September
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Walker: Lilacs
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in D minor, ‘Choral’
Nicole Cabell (soprano)
Raehann Bryce-Davis (mezzo-soprano)
Zwakele Tshabalala (tenor)
Ryan Speedo Green (bass-baritone)
Chineke! Voices
Chineke! Orchestra/Kevin John Edusei
Saturday 3 September
3pm • Printworks London
Proms And The ENO AT: Printworks London
Glass Handel
An operatic spectacle juxtaposing works by Philip Glass and Handel, featuring a specially commissioned work by Philip Glass
Programme to include excerpts from:
Philip Glass: Songs from Liquid Days; Monsters of Grace; The Fall of the House of Usher; 1000 Airplanes on the Roof
Handel: Tolomeo; Flavio; Rinaldo; Rodelinda; Amadigi
Anthony Roth Costanzo (counter-tenor)
George Condo (live painting)
Jason Singh (nature beatboxer/vocal sound designer)
Justin Peck (choreographer)
Raf Simons (costumes)
James Bonas (stage director)
The English National Opera Orchestra/Karen Kamensek
Created and co-produced with Anthony Roth Costanzo, Cath Brittan, Visionaire and the English National Opera, in collaboration with Printworks London
Please note: this Prom will be repeated at Printworks London at 8pm
7pm • Royal Albert Hall
Mahler: Symphony No. 7
Berliner Philharmoniker/Kirill Petrenko
10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall
Late Night Prom
Marius Neset: Geyser (BBC commission: world premiere)
Marius Neset (saxophones)
Ivo Neame (piano)
Jim Hart (vibraphone/marimba/percussion)
Conor Chaplin (double bass)
Anton Eger (drums)
London Sinfonietta/Geoffrey Paterson
Sunday 4 September
11.30am • Royal Albert Hall
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 30 in E major, Op. 109
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 31 in A flat major, Op. 110
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor, Op. 111
Sir András Schiff (piano)
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Schnittke: Viola Concerto
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in E minor
Tabea Zimmermann (viola)
Berliner Philharmoniker/Kirill Petrenko
Monday 5 September
1pm • Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Stevenson Hall
Proms At: Glasgow
Haydn: Piano Trio in G minor, Hob. XV:19
Smyth: Piano Trio in D minor
Trio Gaspard
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus – overture
Betsy Jolas: bTunes for Nicolas (BBC co-commission: world premiere)
Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D major
Nicolas Hodges (piano)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Karina Canellakis
Tuesday 6 September
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Thomas Adès: Three-Piece Suite from ‘Powder Her Face’ (Suite No. 1)
Wynton Marsalis: Violin Concert
Britten: Four Sea Interludes from ‘Peter Grimes’
Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from ‘West Side Story’
Nicola Benedetti (violin)
Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Thomas Søndergård
This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.
Wednesday 7 September
11am • Royal Albert Hall
Relaxed Prom
This Relaxed Prom offers a chance to hear specially selected highlights of the music from last night’s Prom – the explosive dances from Bernstein’s West Side Story, Britten’s evocative Four Sea Interludes and Wynton Marsalis’s dance-infused Violin Concerto – in a more accommodating environment.
Nicola Benedetti (violin/presenter)
Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Thomas Søndergård
7pm • Royal Albert Hall
Beethoven: Missa solemnis
Lucy Crowe (soprano)
Ann Hallenberg (mezzo-soprano)
Giovanni Sala (tenor)
William Thomas (bass)
Monteverdi Choir
Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique/Sir John Eliot Gardiner
Thursday 8 September
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Barber: Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Valerie Coleman: This Is Not a Small Voice
Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E flat major, ‘Eroica’
Angel Blue (soprano)
Philadelphia Orchestra/Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Friday 9 September
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Rachmaninov: The Isle of the Dead
Chausson: Poème
Saint-Saëns: Introduction and Rondo capriccioso
Price: Symphony No. 1 in E minor
Lisa Batiashvili (violin)
Philadelphia Orchestra/Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Saturday 10 September
7.15pm • Royal Albert Hall
Last Night of the Proms 2022
Programme to include:
James B. Wilson: 1922 (BBC commission: world premiere)
Coleridge-Taylor, arr. Simon Parkin: Deep River
Wagner: Tannhäuser – ‘Dich, teure Halle’
Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana – Easter Hymn
Verdi: Macbeth – ‘Vieni! t’affretta!’
Carwithen: Overture ‘ODTAA (One Damn Thing After Another)’
Davydov, arr. Simon Parkin: At the Fountain
arr. Wood: Fantasia on British Sea-Songs
Arne: Rule, Britannia!
Elgar, arr. Anne Dudley: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major (‘Land of Hope and Glory’)
Parry, orch. Elgar: Jerusalem
arr. Britten: The National Anthem
Trad: Auld Lang Syne
Lise Davidsen (soprano)
Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello)
BBC Singers
BBC Symphony Chorus
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Dalia Stasevska
This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV.
If you want to attend the concerts in person, we explain how to buy tickets for the BBC Proms here.