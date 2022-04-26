BBC Proms 2022: Full concert listings

10.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Late Night Prom

Radio 1 Relax at the Prom

Relax with Radio 1’s Chillest Show presenter Sian Eleri, who appears onstage to introduce a stripped-back set of collaborations and explorations.

This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

Sunday 17 July

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Cynthia Erivo: Legendary Voices

British actress, singer, songwriter and producer Cynthia Erivo makes her BBC Proms debut in a performance celebrating legendary singers such as Nina Simone, Shirley Bassey, Billie Holiday and Gladys Knight.

Cynthia Erivo

BBC Concert Orchestra/Edwin Outwater

This Prom will be recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.