Carol services and Christmas concerts available to watch online this Christmas
From cathedrals across the UK, you can watch livestreams of carol services and concerts this Christmas
Chichester Cathedral
Chichester Cathedral will be hosting Christmas carol services which will also be streamed online. Services will be taking place on the following dates.
Saturday 19 December: 4pm
Saturday 19 December: 6pm
Sunday 20 December: 3pm
Sunday 20 December: 5pm
Thursday 24 December: Christmas Eve service
Friday 25 December: Midnight Eucharist
Friday 25 December: Christmas Day service
- Classical music livestreams: The BBC Music Magazine Guide
- The best Christmas classical music CDs and recordings released in 2020
- The 25 greatest Christmas carols of all time
Ely Cathedral
Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire will be hosting Christmas services this festive season, with more information available nearer the time via its website and social media channels.
Monday 30 November: Advent Procession (7pm)
Sunday 6 December: Christmas Tree Lights Switch-On (5.15pm)
Monday 14 December: Schools Virtual Christingle (1.30pm)
Monday 21 December: Choristers Concert (evening)
Wednesday 23 December: Crib Service (12 noon)
Thursday 24 December: Carol Service (3pm)
Thursday 24 December: First Eucharist of Christmas (10.30pm)
Friday 25 December: Sung Eucharist (9.30am)
Canterbury Cathedral
The following services and online programmes will be streamed as part of the Canterbury Cathedral’s Christmas season. Further details will be added closer to the time on the Canterbury Cathedral’s website.
Three programmes will also be broadcast as part of the Christmas season: a Cathedral Carol Service, a Friends Carol Service and a Children’s Carol Service. Times and dates TBC.
Plus, Adrian Bawtree, Canterbury Cathedral’s organist, hosts a festive virtual singalong. Time and date TBC.
Sunday 29 November: Evensong for Advent Service
Thursday 24 December: Evensong with Christmas Music
Friday 25 December: Two Eucharist Services (pre-booking required)
This list will be updated as more services are announced.
- When was the first Christmas carol?
- Carol singing: When did the Christmas tradition begin?
- Six of the best pieces of Christmas choral music
- Five of the best ancient Christmas carols
- Five of the best modern Christmas carols
You can find lyrics to your favourite Christmas carols here