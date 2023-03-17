Also known as 'Va, pensiero' 'Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves' is from Verdi's opera Nabucco, which is about the large numbers of Judeans kept in captivity in Babylonian following loss of the First Temple in Jerusalem in 586 BCE.

As well as being one of the greatest Italian composers ever we named Verdi one of the greatest opera composers of all time

The chorus, written by Italian librettist Temistocle Soler (1815-1878), was inspired by psalm 137, which begins 'By the rivers of Babylon we sat and wept'.

'Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves' lyrics

'Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves' lyrics in English

Fly, my thoughts, on wings of gold;

go settle upon the slopes and the hills,

where, soft and mild, the sweet airs

of my native land smell fragrant!

Greet the banks of the Jordan

and Zion's toppled towers.

Oh, my homeland, so lovely and so lost!

Oh memory, so dear and so dead!

Golden harp of the prophets of old,

why do you now hang silent upon the willow?

Rekindle the memories in our hearts,

and speak of times gone by!

Mindful of the fate of Solomon's temple,

Let me cry out with sad lamentation,

or else may the Lord strengthen me

to bear these sufferings!

'Va, pensiero' in Italian

Va, pensiero, sull'ali dorate;

va, ti posa sui clivi, sui colli,

ove olezzano tepide e molli

l'aure dolci del suolo natal!

Del Giordano le rive saluta,

di Sionne le torri atterrate.

O, mia patria, sì bella e perduta!

O, membranza, sì cara e fatal!

Arpa d'or dei fatidici vati,

perché muta dal salice pendi?

Le memorie nel petto raccendi,

ci favella del tempo che fu!

O simile di Sòlima ai fati

traggi un suono di crudo lamento,

o t'ispiri il Signore un concento

che ne infonda al patire virtù!