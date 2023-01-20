What is the 'Anvil Chorus'?

The 'Anvil Chorus' is the English translation of the Coro di Zingari chorus which is sung in act 2, scene 1 of Giuseppe Verdi's 1853 opera Il trovatore. It is also known as 'Vedi! Le fosche'

What is the 'Anvil Chorus' about?

The chorus features Spanish Gypsies singing the praises of hard work, good wine, and Gypsy women while striking their anvils.

Anvil Chorus lyrics in English

See how the clouds melt away

from the face of the sky when the sun shines, its brightness beaming;

just as a widow, discarding her black robes,

shows all her beauty in brilliance gleaming.

So, to work now!

Lift up your hammers!

Who turns the Gypsy's day from gloom to brightest sunshine?

His lovely Gypsy maid!

Men:

Fill up the goblets! New strength and courage

flow from lusty wine to soul and body.

All:

See how the rays of the sun play and sparkle

and give to our wine gay new splendor.

So, to work now!

Who turns the Gypsy's day from gloom to brightest sunshine?

His lovely Gypsy maid!

Anvil Chorus lyrics in original Italian

Zingari e zingare:

Vedi! Le fosche notturne spoglie

De' cieli sveste l'immensa volta;

Sembra una vedova che alfin si toglie

i bruni panni ond'era involta.

All'opra! all'opra!

Dàgli, martella.

Chi del gitano i giorni abbella?

La zingarella!

Uomini:

Versami un tratto; lena e coraggio

Il corpo e l'anima traggon dal bere.

Tutti:

Oh guarda, guarda! del sole un raggio

Brilla più vivido nel mio [tuo] bicchiere!

All'opra, all'opra!

Chi del gitano i giorni abbella?

La zingarella!

Main image: Anvil Chorus from Il Trovatore © Ron Scherl/Redferns/Getty Images