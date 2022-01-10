What are the lyrics to ‘Christ the Lord is Risen Today’?

Who wrote the hymn ‘Christ the Lord is Risen Today’ and who composed the music?

‘Christ the Lord is Risen Today’ was written by methodist leader and hymn writer Charles Wesley in 1739 as a hymn for Easter Day and today it is usually the processional hymn on Easter Sunday. He was inspired by the hymn 14th century anonymous Bohemian hymn called ‘Jesus Christ Is Risen Today’, which John Baptist Walsh translated into English in 1708.

Advertisement

‘Christ the Lord is Risen Today’ has been sung to a number of different tunes since its inception, including the tune Maccabaeus, by George Frideric Handel (which in the 21st century is more associated with the hymn ‘Thine Be the Glory‘). Today ‘Christ the Lord is Risen Today’ is usually sung to ‘Easter Hymn’, published anonymously in Lyra Davidica in 1708, and ‘Llanfair’, was written by Robert Williams in Llanfairpwllgwyngyll, Anglesey, Wales.

Whether it was one of these tunes that Wesley originally performed the hymn to is unknown…

Charles Wesley also wrote the carol ‘Hark The Herald Angels Sing‘ as well as the hymns ‘Love Divine, All Loves Excelling’ and ‘Lo! He Comes With Clouds Descending’.

We named it one of our best hymns for Easter

What are the lyrics to the hymn ‘Christ the Lord is Risen Today’?

Christ the Lord is risen today, Alleluia!

Earth and heaven in chorus say, Alleluia!

Raise your joys and triumphs high, Alleluia!

Sing, ye heavens, and earth reply, Alleluia!

Love’s redeeming work is done, Alleluia!

Fought the fight, the battle won, Alleluia!

Death in vain forbids him rise, Alleluia!

Christ has opened paradise, Alleluia!

Lives again our glorious King, Alleluia!

Where, O death, is now thy sting? Alleluia!

Once he died our souls to save, Alleluia!

Where’s thy victory, boasting grave? Alleluia!

Soar we now where Christ has led, Alleluia!

Following our exalted Head, Alleluia!

Made like him, like him we rise, Alleluia!

Ours the cross, the grave, the skies, Alleluia!

5 Hail the Lord of earth and heaven, Alleluia!

Praise to thee by both be given, Alleluia!

Thee we greet triumphant now, Alleluia!

Hail the Resurrection, thou, Alleluia!

Advertisement

6 King of glory, soul of bliss, Alleluia!

Everlasting life is this, Alleluia!

Thee to know, thy power to prove, Alleluia!

Thus to sing, and thus to love, Alleluia!