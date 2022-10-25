It is unknown who wrote the popular Christmas nursery rhyme 'Christmas is coming',which is usually sung as a round to the folk melody Country Gardens, but other melodies exist.

The rhyme is perhaps most famous as the basis and inspiration for the song "Christmas Is a-Comin'", written by Frank Luther and performed by Bing Crosby.

'Christmas is coming' lyrics

Christmas is coming, the geese are getting fat

Please put a penny in the old man's hat

If you haven't got a penny,

a ha'penny will do

If you haven't got a ha'penny, then God bless you!

