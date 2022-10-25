'Christmas is coming' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the Christmas nursery rhyme 'Christmas is coming, the geese are getting fat'
Published: October 25, 2022 at 10:27 am
It is unknown who wrote the popular Christmas nursery rhyme 'Christmas is coming',which is usually sung as a round to the folk melody Country Gardens, but other melodies exist.
Advertisement
The rhyme is perhaps most famous as the basis and inspiration for the song "Christmas Is a-Comin'", written by Frank Luther and performed by Bing Crosby.
'Christmas is coming' lyrics
Christmas is coming, the geese are getting fat
Please put a penny in the old man's hat
If you haven't got a penny,
a ha'penny will do
If you haven't got a ha'penny, then God bless you!
More Christmas song and carol lyrics
Advertisement
Find more lyrics to your favourite Christmas carols and songs here
Authors
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement