Who wrote the hymn 'Come Thou fount of every blessing'?

Inspired by 1 Samuel 7:12, Robert Robinson wrote the hymn 'Come Thou fount of every blessing' in 1758 at just 22 years old. In the USA it is usually sung to the America folk tune 'Nettleton', while in the UK the hymn is also often set to C Bost's tune 'Normandy'.

'Come Thou fount of every blessing' lyrics

Come, thou Fount of every blessing,

tune my heart to sing thy grace;

streams of mercy, never ceasing,

call for songs of loudest praise.

Teach me some melodious sonnet,

sung by flaming tongues above.

Praise the mount I'm fixed upon it

mount of God's redeeming love.

Here I find my greatest treasure;

hither by thy help I've come;

and I hope, by thy good pleasure,

safely to arrive at home.

Jesus sought me when a stranger,

wandering from the fold of God;

he, to rescue me from danger,

bought me with his precious blood.

Oh, to grace how great a debtor

daily I'm constrained to be!

Let thy goodness, like a fetter,

bind my wandering heart to thee:

prone to wander, Lord, I feel it,

prone to leave the God I love;

here's my heart, O take and seal it;

seal it for thy courts above.