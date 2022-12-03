The hymn 'Comfort comfort ye my people' started life as the German hymn Geist­liche Singe-Kunst, written by Johannes Olearius in 1671 for St. John the Baptist's Day (24 June).

It was translated into English in 1863 by Catherine Winkworth and today it is a popular festive hymn.

'Comfort comfort ye my people' lyrics

"Comfort, comfort all my people;

speak of peace," so says our God.

"Comfort those who sit in darkness,

groaning from their sorrows’ load.

Speak to all Jerusalem

of the peace that waits for them;

tell them that their sins I cover,

that their warfare now is over."

2 All their sins our God will pardon,

blotting out each dark misdeed;

all that well deserved his anger

he no more will see or heed.

They have suffered many a day;

now their griefs have passed away.

God will change their aching sadness

into ever-springing gladness.

3 John the Baptist's voice is crying

in the desert far and near,

calling people to repentance

for the kingdom now is here.

O that warning cry obey!

Now prepare for God a way;

let the Valleys rise to meet him

and the hills bow down to greet him.

4 Then make straight the crooked highway;

make the rougher places plain.

Let your hearts be true and humble,

ready for his holy reign.

For the glory of the Lord

now o'er earth is spread abroad,

and all flesh shall see the token

that his word is never broken.

