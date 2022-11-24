'Power in the Blood' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the hymn 'Power in the Blood'
American Lewis Edgar Jones wrote the hymn 'Power in the Blood' in 1899. After graduation Lewis Edgar Jones worked for the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA).
It is believed he was inspired to write 'Power in the Blood’ after hearing the sentence in a sermon.
'Power in the Blood' lyrics
Would you be free from the burden of sin?
There's pow'r in the blood, pow'r in the blood;
Would you o'er evil a victory win?
There's wonderful pow'r in the blood.
Chorus
There is pow'r, pow'r, wonder-working pow'r
In the blood of the Lamb;
There is pow'r, pow'r, wonder-working pow'r
In the precious blood of the Lamb.
Would you be free from your passion and pride?
There's pow'r in the blood, pow'r in the blood;
Come for a cleansing to Calvary's tide–
There's wonderful pow'r in the blood. [chorus]
Would you be whiter, yes brighter than snow?
There's pow'r in the blood, pow'r in the blood;
Sin-stains are lost in its life-giving flow–
There's wonderful pow'r in the blood. [chorus]
Would you do service for Jesus, your King?
There's pow'r in the blood, pow'r in the blood;
Would you live daily His praises to sing?
There's wonderful pow'r in the blood. [chorus]