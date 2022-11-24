American Lewis Edgar Jones wrote the hymn 'Power in the Blood' in 1899. After graduation Lewis Edgar Jones worked for the Young Men’s Chris­tian As­so­ci­a­tion (YMCA).

Advertisement

It is believed he was inspired to write 'Pow­er in the Blood’ after hearing the sentence in a sermon.

'Power in the Blood' lyrics

Would you be free from the burden of sin?
There's pow'r in the blood, pow'r in the blood;
Would you o'er evil a victory win?
There's wonderful pow'r in the blood.

Chorus
There is pow'r, pow'r, wonder-working pow'r
In the blood of the Lamb;
There is pow'r, pow'r, wonder-working pow'r
In the precious blood of the Lamb.

Would you be free from your passion and pride?
There's pow'r in the blood, pow'r in the blood;
Come for a cleansing to Calvary's tide–
There's wonderful pow'r in the blood. [chorus]

Would you be whiter, yes brighter than snow?
There's pow'r in the blood, pow'r in the blood;
Sin-stains are lost in its life-giving flow–
There's wonderful pow'r in the blood. [chorus]

Advertisement

Would you do service for Jesus, your King?
There's pow'r in the blood, pow'r in the blood;
Would you live daily His praises to sing?
There's wonderful pow'r in the blood. [chorus]

Famous hymn lyrics

Authors

BBC Music Magazine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save when you subscribe today!

Save up to 61% when you subscribe to BBC Music Magazine today!

Subscribe today!
Advertisement