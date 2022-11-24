American Lewis Edgar Jones wrote the hymn 'Power in the Blood' in 1899. After graduation Lewis Edgar Jones worked for the Young Men’s Chris­tian As­so­ci­a­tion (YMCA).

It is believed he was inspired to write 'Pow­er in the Blood’ after hearing the sentence in a sermon.

'Power in the Blood' lyrics

Would you be free from the burden of sin?

There's pow'r in the blood, pow'r in the blood;

Would you o'er evil a victory win?

There's wonderful pow'r in the blood.

Chorus

There is pow'r, pow'r, wonder-working pow'r

In the blood of the Lamb;

There is pow'r, pow'r, wonder-working pow'r

In the precious blood of the Lamb.

Would you be free from your passion and pride?

There's pow'r in the blood, pow'r in the blood;

Come for a cleansing to Calvary's tide–

There's wonderful pow'r in the blood. [chorus]

Would you be whiter, yes brighter than snow?

There's pow'r in the blood, pow'r in the blood;

Sin-stains are lost in its life-giving flow–

There's wonderful pow'r in the blood. [chorus]

Would you do service for Jesus, your King?

There's pow'r in the blood, pow'r in the blood;

Would you live daily His praises to sing?

There's wonderful pow'r in the blood. [chorus]