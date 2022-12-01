Ada Ruth Habershon wrote her famous gospel song 'Will the Circle Be Unbroken' in 1907. It is usually sung to a tune composed by Charles H. Gabriel.

Advertisement

It has been sung by many famous artists, including Jonny Cash

'Will the Circle Be Unbroken' lyrics

There are loved ones in the glory

Whose dear forms you often miss,

When you close your earthly story

Will you join them in their bliss?

Chorus:

Will the circle be unbroken

by and by, yes, by and by?

In a better home awaiting

in the sky, in the sky?

In the joyous days of childhood,

Oft they told of wondrous love,

Pointed to the dying Savior,

Now they dwell with Him above. [Chorus

You remember songs of heaven

Which you sang with childish voice,

Do you love the hymns they taught you,

Or are songs of earth your choice? [Chorus]

You can picture happy gath’rings

Round the fireside long ago,

And you think of tearful partings,

When they left you here below. [Chorus]

One by one their seats were empty,

One by one they went away,

Now the fam'ly is parted,

Will it be complete one day? [Chorus]

Advertisement

Main image © Getty Image