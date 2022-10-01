What is Costa Rica's national anthem?

Costa Rica's national anthem has had a number of different lyrics throughout the 19th century, but then in 1903 the Costa Rican government held a competition to find new lyrics, written by a Costa Rican. José María Zeledón Brenes won that competition with his song beginning 'Noble patria, tu hermosa bandera' ('Noble fatherland, your beautiful flag').

The anthem was officially adopted as the country's national anthem in 1949, after the civil war.

Costa Rica's national anthem lyrics

Costa Rica's national anthem lyrics in English

Noble fatherland! Your beautiful flag

gives us expression of your life;

under the limpid blue of your sky,

white and pure, rests peace.

In the tenacious struggle, of fruitful labour,

that makes the face of man red;

your children, simple peasants, conquered

???? eternal prestige, esteem and honour. ????

Hail, oh gentle land!

Hail, oh mother of love!

When someone intends to stain your glory,

you will see in your people, brave and virile,

the rustic tool turn into a weapon.

Hail, oh fatherland! Your prodigal soil

gives us sweet shelter and sustenance;

under the limpid blue of your sky,

may work and peace always live!

Costa Rica's national anthem lyrics in Spanish

Noble patria!, tu hermosa bandera

expresión de tu vida nos da;

bajo el límpido azul de tu cielo

blanca y pura descansa la paz.

En la lucha tenaz, de fecunda labor,

que enrojece del hombre la faz;

conquistaron tus hijos, labriegos sencillos,

eterno prestigio, estima y honor.

Salve, oh tierra gentil!

Salve, oh madre de amor!

Cuando alguno pretenda tu gloria manchar,

verás a tu pueblo, valiente y viril,

la tosca herramienta en arma trocar.

Salve, oh patria!, tu pródigo suelo

dulce abrigo y sustento nos da;

bajo el límpido azul de tu cielo,

¡vivan siempre el trabajo y la paz!