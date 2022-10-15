Who wrote the hymn 'Crown Him with many crowns'?

Matthew Bridges and Godfrey Thring wrote the popular hymn 'Crown Him with many crowns' in 1851. The tune, Diademata, was composed by English organist and composer George J. Elvey.

The hymn is a popular choice for Easter and was sung at Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee service at Westminster Abbey

'Crown Him with Many Crowns' lyrics

Crown him with many crowns,

the Lamb upon his throne.

Hark! how the heavenly anthem drowns

all music but its own.

Awake, my soul, and sing

of him who died for thee,

and hail him as thy matchless king

through all eternity.

Crown him the Lord of life,

who triumphed o'er the grave,

and rose victorious in the strife

for those he came to save;

his glories now we sing

who died and rose on high,

who died eternal life to bring,

and lives that death may die.

Crown him the Lord of love;

behold his hands and side,

rich wounds, yet visible above,

in beauty glorified;

no angels in the sky

can fully bear that sight,

but downward bends their burning eye

at mysteries so bright.

Crown him the Lord of years,

the potentate of time,

creator of the rolling spheres,

ineffably sublime.

All hail, Redeemer, hail!

for thou hast died for me;

thy praise shall never, never fail

throughout eternity.