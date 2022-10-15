Who wrote the hymn 'Rock of ages'?

Augustus Toplady wrote the hymn 'Rock of ages' in 1776. Toplady was an Anglican cleric and the myth goes that Toplady was inspired to write the hymn after he was forced to shelter in the gorge of Burrington Combe in the Mendip Hills during a storm, but whether this is true or not we will never know.

The hymn was a favourite of Prince Albert, who requested it when he was ill and dying in 1861

In 1949 Bing Crosby recorded it for his album Beloved Hymns.

'Rock of ages' hymn lyrics

Rock of Ages, cleft for me,

let me hide myself in thee;

let the water and the blood,

from thy wounded side which flowed,

be of sin the double cure;

save from wrath and make me pure.

Not the labors of my hands

can fulfill thy law's demands;

could my zeal no respite know,

could my tears forever flow,

all for sin could not atone;

thou must save, and thou alone.

Nothing in my hand I bring,

simply to the cross I cling;

naked, come to thee for dress;

helpless, look to thee for grace;

foul, I to the fountain fly;

wash me, Savior, or I die.

While I draw this fleeting breath,

when mine eyes shall close in death,

when I soar to worlds unknown,

see thee on thy judgment throne,

Rock of Ages, cleft for me,

let me hide myself in thee.

Main image: Rodw at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons