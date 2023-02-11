'Down by the riverside' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the spiritual 'Down by the riverside'
Also known as 'Ain't Gonna Study War No More' and 'Gonna lay down my burden', 'Down by the riverside' is an African-American spiritual that dates back to before the American Civil War.
It was first published in 1918 in Plantation Melodies: A Collection of Modern, Popular and Old-time Negro-Songs of the Southland
It has been recorded by many artists including one of the best jazz singers ever Louis Armstrong and King of rock 'n Roll Elvis Presley
'Down by the riverside' lyrics
Goin' to lay down my burden,
Down by the riverside,
Down by the riverside,
Down by the riverside;
Goin' to lay down my burden,
Down by the riverside,
to study war no more.
Refrain:
I ain’t goin’ to study war no more,
ain’t goin’ to study war no more,
ain’t goin’ to study war no more.
I ain’t goin’ to study war no more,
ain’t goin’ to study war no more,
ain’t goin’ to study war no more.
Goin’ to lay down my sword and shield,
Down by the riverside,
Down by the riverside,
Goin’ to lay down my sword and shield,
Down by the riverside,
to study war no more. [Refrain]
Goin’ to try on my long white robe,
Down by the riverside,
Down by the riverside,
Goin’ to try on my long white robe,
Down by the riverside,
to study war no more. [Refrain]
Goin’ to try on my starry crown,
Down by the riverside,
Down by the riverside,
Goin’ to try on my starry crown,
Down by the riverside,
to study war no more. [Refrain]