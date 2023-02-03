It is unknown who wrote and composed the American-African spiritual "Wade in the Water" but it was first co-published in 1901 by Frederick J. Work and his brother, John Wesley Work Jr.

Wade in the Water" is associated with songs of the Underground Railroad. the Underground Railway was a network of secret routes and safe houses in America that slaves used for escaping

'Wade in the water' lyrics

Refrain:

Wade in the water,

wade in the water, children,

wade in the water.

God’s gonna trouble the water.

See that host all dressed in white,

God’s gonna trouble the water.

The leader looks like the Israelite.

God’s gonna trouble the water. [Refrain]

See that band all dressed in red, …

Looks like the band that Moses led.

If you don’t believe I’ve been redeemed, …

Just follow me down to Jordan’s stream.

