It is believed enslaved African Americans developed the spiritual 'Roll, Jordan, Roll' from they hymn 'There is a Land of Pure Delight' written by Isaac Watts in the 18th century.

The line 'Roll, Jordan, Roll' became a coded message for slaves seeking to escape

'Roll, Jordan, Roll' lyrics

Refrain:

Roll, Jordan, roll, roll, Jordan, roll,

I want to go to heaven when I die,

To hear Jordan roll.

Oh, brothers, you ought t'have been there.

Yes, my Lord!

A sitting in the Kingdom,

To hear Jordan roll. [Refrain]

Oh, preachers, you ought t'have been there.

Yes, my Lord!

A sitting in the Kingdom,

To hear Jordan roll. [Refrain]

Oh, sinners, you ought t'have been there.

Yes, my Lord!

A sitting in the Kingdom,

To hear Jordan roll. [Refrain]

Oh, mourners, you ought t'have been there.

Yes, my Lord!

A sitting in the Kingdom,

To hear Jordan roll. [Refrain]

Oh, seekers, you ought t'have been there.

Yes, my Lord!

A sitting in the Kingdom,

To hear Jordan roll. [Refrain]

Oh, mothers, you ought t'have been there.

Yes, my Lord!

A sitting in the Kingdom,

To hear Jordan roll. [Refrain]

Oh, sisters, you ought t'have been there.

Yes, my Lord!

A sitting in the Kingdom,

To hear Jordan roll. [Refrain]