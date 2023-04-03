Famous for appearing in the pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, the rhyme is pretty old - centuries old in fact

Advertisement

The first appearance we know about is its reference in the 1596 pamphlet "Haue with You to Saffron-Walden" by Thomas Nashe, who says that the rhyme was already old and its origins obscure.

'Fee-fi-fo-fum' lyrics

Fee-fi-fo-fum,
I smell the blood of an Englishman,
Be he alive, or be he dead
I'll grind his bones to make my bread

More famous nursery rhyme lyrics

Advertisement

Main image © Arthur Rackham, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Authors

BBC Music Magazine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save when you subscribe today!

Try 6 issues for just £9.99 when you subscribe to BBC Music Magazine today!

Subscribe today!
Advertisement