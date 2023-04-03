'Fee-fi-fo-fum' lyrics
The rhyme 'Fee-fi-fo-fum' could be over 400 years old, if not more. Here are its lyrics
Published: April 3, 2023 at 10:39 am
Famous for appearing in the pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, the rhyme is pretty old - centuries old in fact
Advertisement
The first appearance we know about is its reference in the 1596 pamphlet "Haue with You to Saffron-Walden" by Thomas Nashe, who says that the rhyme was already old and its origins obscure.
'Fee-fi-fo-fum' lyrics
Fee-fi-fo-fum,
I smell the blood of an Englishman,
Be he alive, or be he dead
I'll grind his bones to make my bread
More famous nursery rhyme lyrics
Advertisement
Main image © Arthur Rackham, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Authors
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement