That rogueish knave! How dare he steal the Queen's tarts?! Still he got his comeuppance....

Advertisement

Most of us will be able to recite the nursery rhyme about the Queen of Hearts but did you know it dates back to 1782, when it was published in The European Magazine?

Inspired by a pack of playing card it is thought there were originally four stanzas, 'The King of Spades', 'The King of Clubs', and 'The Diamond King' as well as the 'Queen of Hearts', but these fell into obscurity.

'The Queen of Hearts' lyrics

The Queen of Hearts
She made some tarts,
All on a summer's day;
The Knave of Hearts
He stole those tarts,
And took them clean away.

The King of Hearts
Called for the tarts,
And beat the knave full sore;
The Knave of Hearts
Brought back the tartsMain image ,
And vowed he'd steal no more

More famous nursery rhyme lyrics

Advertisement

Main image © W. W. Denslow/Creative Commons

Authors

BBC Music Magazine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save when you subscribe today!

Try 6 issues for just £9.99 when you subscribe to BBC Music Magazine today!

Subscribe today!
Advertisement