That rogueish knave! How dare he steal the Queen's tarts?! Still he got his comeuppance....

Most of us will be able to recite the nursery rhyme about the Queen of Hearts but did you know it dates back to 1782, when it was published in The European Magazine?

Inspired by a pack of playing card it is thought there were originally four stanzas, 'The King of Spades', 'The King of Clubs', and 'The Diamond King' as well as the 'Queen of Hearts', but these fell into obscurity.

'The Queen of Hearts' lyrics

The Queen of Hearts

She made some tarts,

All on a summer's day;

The Knave of Hearts

He stole those tarts,

And took them clean away.

The King of Hearts

Called for the tarts,

And beat the knave full sore;

The Knave of Hearts

Brought back the tartsMain image ,

And vowed he'd steal no more

Main image © W. W. Denslow/Creative Commons