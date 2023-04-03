'The Queen of Hearts' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the nursery rhyme 'The Queen of Hearts', which is about a naughty knave...
That rogueish knave! How dare he steal the Queen's tarts?! Still he got his comeuppance....
Most of us will be able to recite the nursery rhyme about the Queen of Hearts but did you know it dates back to 1782, when it was published in The European Magazine?
Inspired by a pack of playing card it is thought there were originally four stanzas, 'The King of Spades', 'The King of Clubs', and 'The Diamond King' as well as the 'Queen of Hearts', but these fell into obscurity.
'The Queen of Hearts' lyrics
The Queen of Hearts
She made some tarts,
All on a summer's day;
The Knave of Hearts
He stole those tarts,
And took them clean away.
The King of Hearts
Called for the tarts,
And beat the knave full sore;
The Knave of Hearts
Brought back the tartsMain image ,
And vowed he'd steal no more
Main image © W. W. Denslow/Creative Commons