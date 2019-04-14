Five essential works by Handel

Messiah

Handel wrote his great oratorio Messiah in just two weeks in 1741, setting a libretto by Charles Jennens. Every aria and chorus is memorable including, of course, the famous ‘Hallelujah’ chorus.

Recommended recording:

Susan Hamilton, Nicholas Mulroy, et al, Dunedin Consort/John Butt

Linn CKD285

Water Music

When George I took a boat trip down the Thames in July 1717, complete with entourage, they were also accompanied by 50 musicians on a separate ‘barge’ playing Handel’s stately Water Music.

Recommended recording:

L’Arte dell’Arco/Federico Guglielmo

CPO 7773122

Keyboard suites

Like Bach’s great Partitas, Handel’s Suites incorporate French, Italian and German music. From the most tender opening of Suite No. 2 to its Gigue ending, Handel reveals his mastery of colour and texture.

Recommended recording:

Murray Perahia

Sony SK62785

Giulio Cesare

Giulio Cesare received a welcome boost from a tremendously zesty Glyndebourne production in 2005. Handel‘s opera

boasts magnificently memorable music.

Recommended recording:

Jennifer Larmore, Barbara Schlick, Bernarda Fink, et al, Concerto Köln/René Jacobs

Harmonia Mundi HMC901385/87

Dixit Dominus

Written during his years in Italy, the influence of Vivaldi on this anthem is clear. It’s a virtuosic choral piece with exuberant counterpoint and drive.

Recommended recording:

The Sixteen/Harry Christophers

Coro COR16076