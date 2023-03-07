The 18th century hymn 'Glorious things of you are spoken' was written by one of the most famous hymn writers of all time, John Newton, who penned one of the greatest and most famous hymns of all time 'Amazing Grace'.

Newton was inspired by, and based the hymn on, Psalm 87:3 and Isaiah 33:20–21 and wrote it in 1779.

'Glorious Things of Thee Are Spoken' lyrics

Glorious things of you are spoken,

Zion, city of our God;

he whose word cannot be broken

formed you for his own abode.

On the Rock of Ages founded,

what can shake your sure repose?

With salvation's walls surrounded,

you may smile at all your foes.

See, the streams of living waters,

springing from eternal love,

well supply your sons and daughters

and all fear of want remove.

Who can faint while such a river

ever will their thirst assuage?

Grace which, like the Lord, the giver,

never fails from age to age.

Round each habitation hov'ring,

see the cloud and fire appear

for a glory and a cov'ring,

showing that the Lord is near.

Thus deriving from their banner

light by night and shade by day,

safe they feed upon the manna

which he gives them on their way.

Savior, since of Zion's city

I thro' grace a member am,

let the world deride or pity,

I will glory in your name.

Fading are the world's vain pleasures,

all their boasted pomp and show;

solid joys and lasting treasures

none but Zion's children know.