Jeremiah Eames Rankin wrote the hymn 'God Be with You Till We Meet Again' in 1880.

The hymn was inspired by the 14th chapter of the Gospel of Matthew, where Jesus appearing to walk on water.

Abolitionist Jeremiah Eames Rankin was a minister of Washington D.C.'s First Congregational Church.

'God Be with You Till We Meet Again' lyrics

God be with you till we meet again;

loving counsels guide, uphold you,

may the Shepherd’s care enfold you;

God be with you till we meet again.

Chorus

Till we meet, till we meet,

till we meet at Jesus’ feet.

Till we meet, till we meet,

God be with you till we meet again.

2 God be with you till we meet again;

unseen wings, protecting, hide you,

daily manna still provide you;

God be with you till we meet again. [Chorus]

3 God be with you till we meet again;

when life’s perils thick confound you,

put unfailing arms around you;

God be with you till we meet again. [Chorus]

4 God be with you till we meet again;

keep love’s banner floating o’er you,

smite death’s threat’ning wave before you;

God be with you till we meet again. [Chorus]