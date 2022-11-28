'Christ Arose' lyrics
American preacher and gospel song writer Robert Lowry wrote the popular Easter hymn 'Christ Arose' in 1874.
He also wrote the hymns Nothing but the blood of Jesus' and 'Shall We Gather at the River' and 'How Can I Keep from Singing?'
Low in the grave he lay, Jesus my Savior,
waiting the coming day, Jesus my Lord!
Chorus
Up from the grave he arose;
with a mighty triumph o'er his foes;
he arose a victor from the dark domain,
and he lives forever, with his saints to reign.
He arose! He arose! Hallelujah! Christ arose!
Vainly they watch his bed, Jesus my Savior,
vainly they seal the dead, Jesus my Lord! [Chorus]
Death cannot keep its prey, Jesus my Savior;
he tore the bars away, Jesus my Lord!
