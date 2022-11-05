One of the most prolific female hymn writers Fanny Crosby wrote the hymn 'To God be the glory' in around 1872 but it wasn't published till a couple of years later in 1875.

Although the hymn became popular in tBritain, it would be another 80 years before America took notice of the hymn. This was changed by Cliff Barrows, song leader for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in 1954, when be added it to the song book for the London Crusade.

Ever since then its popularity has grown and it started to appear in most hymnals.

Fanny Crosby also wrote the hymns 'Pass Me Not', 'Tell Me the Story of Jesus' and Praise him Praise him'

'To God be the glory' lyrics

To God be the glory, great things he has done!

So loved he the world that he gave us his Son,

who yielded his life an atonement for sin,

and opened the life-gate that all may go in.

Chorus

Praise the Lord! Praise the Lord,

Let the earth hear his voice!

Praise the Lord! Praise the Lord!

Let the people rejoice!

O come to the Father through Jesus the Son

and give him the glory, great things he has done!

Great things he has taught us, great things he has done,

and great our rejoicing through Jesus the Son,

but purer and higher and greater will be

our joy and our wonder, when Jesus we see.

Chorus