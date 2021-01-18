What are lyrics to Handel’s ‘Zadok The Priest’?

When did Handel compose Zadok The Priest?

Zadok The Priest was composed by Handel for the coronation of George II in 1727, and it was performed as the new king was anointed. It was one of four coronation anthems Handel composed for the occasion, with the other three being; ‘Let thy Hand be strengthened’, ‘The King shall rejoice’ and ‘My Heart is inditing’, and has been performed at every British coronation ever since. In the text the word king refers to Solomon, so it stays king regardless whether it is a king or queen being anointed as the new monarch.

Did you know that composer Tony Britten used Zodok The Priest as the basis for the UEFA Champions League Anthem, which he composed in 1992?

What are lyrics to Zadok The Priest?

Zadok the priest

And Nathan the prophet

Anointed Solomon king

And all the people rejoiced, rejoiced, rejoiced

And all the people rejoiced, rejoiced, rejoiced

Rejoiced, rejoiced, rejoiced

And all the people rejoiced, rejoiced,

Rejoiced and said: God save the king

Long live the king

God save the king

May the king live forever

Amen, amen, alleluia, alleluia, amen, amen

Amen, amen, alleluia, amen

God save the king

Long live the king

May the king live forever

Amen, amen, alleluia, alleluia, amen

May the king live

May the king live

Forever, forever, forever Amen, amen, alleluia, alleluia, amen, amen Alleluia, alleluia, amen, amen, amen Amen, amen, alleluia, alleluia, alleluia, amen

God save the king

God save the king

Long live the king

May the king live

May the king live

Forever, forever, forever

Amen, amen, alleluia, alleluia, amen, amen, amen,

Amen, amen, amen, alleluia, amen

Alleluia, alleluia, alleluia,

Amen, alleluia!

