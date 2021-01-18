What are lyrics to Handel’s ‘Zadok The Priest’?
Here are the lyrics to Handel's coronation anthem, 'Zadok The Priest’
When did Handel compose Zadok The Priest?
Zadok The Priest was composed by Handel for the coronation of George II in 1727, and it was performed as the new king was anointed. It was one of four coronation anthems Handel composed for the occasion, with the other three being; ‘Let thy Hand be strengthened’, ‘The King shall rejoice’ and ‘My Heart is inditing’, and has been performed at every British coronation ever since. In the text the word king refers to Solomon, so it stays king regardless whether it is a king or queen being anointed as the new monarch.
Did you know that composer Tony Britten used Zodok The Priest as the basis for the UEFA Champions League Anthem, which he composed in 1992?
What are lyrics to Zadok The Priest?
And Nathan the prophet
Anointed Solomon king
And all the people rejoiced, rejoiced, rejoiced
And all the people rejoiced, rejoiced, rejoiced
Rejoiced, rejoiced, rejoiced
And all the people rejoiced, rejoiced,
Rejoiced and said:
Long live the king
God save the king
May the king live forever
Amen, amen, alleluia, alleluia, amen, amen
Amen, amen, alleluia, amen
God save the king
Long live the king
May the king live forever
Amen, amen, alleluia, alleluia, amen
May the king live
May the king live
Forever, forever, forever
God save the king
God save the king
Long live the king
May the king live
May the king live
Forever, forever, forever
Amen, amen, alleluia, alleluia, amen, amen, amen,
Amen, amen, amen, alleluia, amen
Alleluia, alleluia, alleluia,
Amen, alleluia!
