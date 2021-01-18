Accessibility Links

What are lyrics to Handel’s ‘Zadok The Priest’?

Here are the lyrics to Handel's coronation anthem, 'Zadok The Priest’

Published:

When did Handel compose Zadok The Priest?

Zadok The Priest was composed by Handel for the coronation of George II in 1727, and it was performed as the new king was anointed.  It was one of four coronation anthems Handel composed for the occasion, with the other three being; ‘Let thy Hand be strengthened’,  ‘The King shall rejoice’ and ‘My Heart is inditing’, and has been performed at every British coronation ever since. In the text the word king refers to Solomon, so it stays king regardless whether it is a king or queen being anointed as the new monarch.

Did you know that composer Tony Britten used Zodok The Priest as the basis for the UEFA Champions League Anthem, which he composed in 1992?

Zadok the priest
And Nathan the prophet
Anointed Solomon king
And all the people rejoiced, rejoiced, rejoiced
And all the people rejoiced, rejoiced, rejoiced
Rejoiced, rejoiced, rejoiced
And all the people rejoiced, rejoiced,
Rejoiced and said:
God save the king
Long live the king
God save the king
May the king live forever
Amen, amen, alleluia, alleluia, amen, amen
Amen, amen, alleluia, amen

God save the king
Long live the king
May the king live forever
Amen, amen, alleluia, alleluia, amen
May the king live
May the king live
Forever, forever, forever
Amen, amen, alleluia, alleluia, amen, amen
Alleluia, alleluia, amen, amen, amen
Amen, amen, alleluia, alleluia, alleluia, amen

God save the king
God save the king
Long live the king
May the king live
May the king live
Forever, forever, forever
Amen, amen, alleluia, alleluia, amen, amen, amen,
Amen, amen, amen, alleluia, amen
Alleluia, alleluia, alleluia,
Amen, alleluia!

Find out more about Handel and his works here

Read our reviews of the latest Handel recordings here

Find more lyrics to other famous hymns here

